Ruger's .22 Single Action

In 1953 Ruger brought out his second .22 handgun, a sixgun this time. He’d taken a good look at the Colt SAA and realized shooters not only wanted a single action, they would also go for one which would be inexpensive to shoot. The .22 Single-Six arrived looking much like a Colt, however, it was slightly downsized. Wisely, even though he made the Single-Six smaller than the Colt SAA, he maintained the same size and shape grip frame as found on the original Colt. Over the years this grip frame had proven to be the one most likely to fit most shooters. The icing on the cake was the use of coil springs to replace the flat springs used in the Colt — making the new Ruger .22 virtually indestructible.

In 1956, fresh out of high school and gone to work, I bought my first sixgun. And just like most young shooters then (and quite often today), I went with a Single-Six. It had a 5-1/2″ barrel, fixed sights (except for the fact the rear sight was drift adjustable for windage), and a flat loading gate. There is no way to exaggerate the pride of ownership this 17-year-old had in that first Ruger.

Now more than 60 years later I still have my original Single-Six and I have added others to it. A few years after they started manufacture, Ruger replaced the flat gate with a properly contoured loading gate. Other barrel lengths were added including 4-5/8″, 6-1/2″, and 9-1/2″.

In 1960 Ruger started offering the .22 Single-Six Convertible Model. Now the sixgun was set for double duty with the addition of a second cylinder chambered in .22 Magnum. By adding an auxiliary magnum cylinder, we now basically had .22 rifle ballistics in a revolver.

Quite often I see posts on the Internet from shooters complaining either the .22 Long Rifle cylinder or the .22 Magnum cylinder will not shoot accurately. I have been shooting Ruger .22/.22 Magnum Single-Sixes for nearly 60 years and I have yet to find one with one cylinder or the other which would not shoot accurately.

Just as with any .22 rimfire sixgun, pistol or rifle, it does require some effort to find the right load. This is not so easy in today’s market with .22’s being so hard to find, however, I’ve always figured it may take as many as 10 different LR loads and at least five different magnum loads run through any particular gun before you can say whether or not it is accurate. I have been following this method for a long time and I’ve always found the right load for the gun