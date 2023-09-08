Ruger Super Wrangler

Both regular readers are aware of my undying love for the Ruger Wrangler. It’s an inexpensive but good-quality .22LR single-action everyone from new shooters to old coots enjoy shooting. What could be better?

The obvious answer to the question is “.22 Magnum!” Fortunately, Ruger’s new Super Wrangler incorporates all the wonderful DNA of the original Wrangler and adds a .22 Magnum cylinder to the mix along with adjustable sights. The resulting package makes a great trainer, a fun plinker and would serve perfectly as a versatile farm/ranch gun or companion to outdoor adventures. It’s not hyperbole to claim the Super Wrangler deserves a place in every shooter’s gun cabinet!

MSRP: $329

Ruger.com

Subscribe To GUNS Magazine