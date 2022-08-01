Royal Tiger Imports Ethiopian Arms

Black Powder Bargains

The obsolescent first-generation, small-bore repeating smokeless-powder bolt-action rifles of Europe’s armies, some of them surplus from World War I, presented the Ethiopian military with an opportunity to make a technological upgrade on the cheap. From Germany came 8x57mm Gewehr Model 1888 rifles and carbines. From the vanquished and subsequently dissolved Austro-Hungarian Empire came Mannlicher Model M1888/90, M1888/95 and M95 straight pull bolt actions chambered in 8x50R. The M95 was the main battle rifle of Austro-Hungarian troops in World War I. From France came surplus M1886 Lebel and M1905/15 Berthier rifles.

Thousands of black-powder 10.4x47mm M1870/87 Vetterli repeaters were captured by the Ethiopians in the First Italo-Ethiopian War and put to use. In the Second Italo-Ethiopian War, the Italians lost the 6.5x52mm smokeless World War I-converted Vetterli M1870/87/15 rifles they brought with them to arm colonial troops as well as all their standard issue M91 Carcano rifles and carbines. The Ethiopians still had stacks of these guns in storage.

British rifles, from Boer War era Lee-Metfords to No. 5 “Jungle” carbines, were also discovered. These were among the best preserved guns with many World War I-dated No. 1 Mk III SMLE rifles and P14 Enfield rifles present.

Ethiopia was not a wealthy nation. For reasons of economy, they bought most of their military arms on the surplus market and examples of just about everything were represented in the cache RTI recovered. The Ethiopians bought Cz 52 semi-auto rifles from the Czechs, SAFN-49 semi-autos from the Belgians and M24/47 and remarked German 98K bolt actions from the Yugoslavians. Somehow, they got World War I American M1917 Enfield rifles.

While the majority of Ethiopian arms were used surplus, there were notable exceptions in the new Mauser model 1898 based bolt-action models contracted for by Emperor Selassie’s order before and after World War II. In Belgium, Fabrique National produced their M1924 and M1930 rifles with Ethiopia’s national crest and the Lion of Judah stamp on the receiver ring.

Mauser in Germany made Model 1933 and Model 1934 rifles for Ethiopia too; the former with the Mauser banner on the receiver ring and the Lion of Judah on the side, and the latter marked with Ethiopia’s national crest like the FN rifles. After the war, Emperor Selassie contracted with the Czechoslovakians to build 98K Mausers for Ethiopia.

Made on the same equipment the occupied Czechs were forced to make weapons for the Nazis with, the Ethiopian guns are identical to World War II guns except for the markings and the addition of a unique stock disc depicting St. George slaying the dragon. Few, if any, of these guns had ever found their way to American collectors before the RTI cache.