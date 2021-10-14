The Rifle

My attention is drawn by the brilliant color-case hardening of the action, the drop-block, under-lever and trigger. The mottled blues nostalgically remind us of days past, when heat-treating was necessary for strengthening steel and the beautiful finish was a secondary benefit.

When dropping the under-lever, the expertly checkered hammer is set to half-cock as its own form of safety. Bringing it to full cock makes it ready for firing, providing the simplest, quaintest and most positive safety mechanism design. Dropping the lever again extracts the cartridge case ¼” where it can be either pulled out or, by tipping the barrel up, will allow it to drop out. While loading, cartridges must be pushed in the final ¼” with your finger.

A Weaver-style base is secured to the barrel with four screws, allowing easy scope mounting, using Weaver or Picatinny-style rings. Uberti recommends the use of “high” rings. The base houses a traditional dovetailed, shallow “V” rear sight.

An optional base is available without Weaver style slots for those wanting to keep their “Courteney” rifle honest (scope free). The rifle has a traditional hooded and ramped front sight also secured by screws and a rounded bright brass bead sight. Sight picture is traditionally perfect.

The round 24″ barrel has six grooves with a 1:10 right-hand twist. Overall rifle length is 37.5″ and weight is 7.1 lbs. A traditional sling-swivel band, approximately 3″ from the fore-arm tip adds credibility to the British-themed rifle. Bluing is deep, dark and enthralling on barrel and sight base.

The Prince of Wales buttstock has the traditionally sexy, rounded-off curves of an authentic Victorian-era rifle, giving John Browning’s 1885 Winchester drop-block action a vintage British look. I’m sure Mr. Browning would approve wholeheartedly of these modifications.

The pistol-grip stock and fore-end are classically checkered, adding warmth and charm to the rifle while providing a positive grip. The slim forearm tapers to a contrasting African heartwood tip for a nice final touch of authenticity. The buttstock itself is large, sporting a classic red rubber buttpad with black spacer. Wood to metal fit is extremely tight, with no gaps. Finish is A-grade satin walnut and grain is straight.