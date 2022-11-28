The Ruger LC Carbine
The Ultimate Range Companion
Ruger’s LC Carbine was a welcome surprise to all of the 5.7x28mm lovers out there. Since our First Look video, Nic Lenze has put more rounds through the gun and takes us into more detail on the handy rifle.
Weighing under 6 lbs., the lightweight and compact Ruger LC Carbine utilizes the same steel magazines and familiar ergonomic controls as the Ruger-5.7 pistol making it ideal for the range, backpacking, small game or anywhere a versatile and reliable carbine is appreciated.
For more information, visit ruger.com.
Hit the subscribe button to be notified when our next video is live, or sign up for our weekly email newsletters to get it delivered straight to your inbox.
Gear List
• Ear Protection: Axil GS Extreme 2.0, goaxil.com
• Ammunition: Federal American Eagle 5.7x28mm, federalpremium.com
• Watch: 5.11 Tactical Division Digital, 511tactical.com
• Optics: Holosun AEMS, holosun.com
Athlon Talos BTR 1-4×24, athlonoptics.com
• Range: Modtac Training Group, modtac.us
FMG’s product selections are curated by the editorial team. If you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission, at no cost to you. We only recommend products we genuinely love.