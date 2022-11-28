The Ruger LC Carbine

Ruger’s LC Carbine was a welcome surprise to all of the 5.7x28mm lovers out there. Since our First Look video, Nic Lenze has put more rounds through the gun and takes us into more detail on the handy rifle.

Weighing under 6 lbs., the lightweight and compact Ruger LC Carbine utilizes the same steel magazines and familiar ergonomic controls as the Ruger-5.7 pistol making it ideal for the range, backpacking, small game or anywhere a versatile and reliable carbine is appreciated.

For more information, visit ruger.com.

