The Mossberg 590R Stand Off

All-Around Goodness

The 590 was used in the Global War on Terror, often for breaching doors, and is popular for home defense. It also remains in law enforcement use where less-lethal and other applications keep the shotgun relevant. If you’re wondering which of these roles the 590R is best suited for, the answer is “yes.”

The heart of the 590R is familiar and proven, while the controls distinguish it. Mossberg was the first to put the safety on top on a pump guns where the lines of a traditional stock make it easy to locate with either hand. What it’s not is like anything else you shoot or a good match for pistol-grip stocks.

The thumb-activated selector, as on the AR, is the gold standard for a go-bang switch and a welcome addition to the 590R. The “R” is for the AR-style rotary safety, which has ambidextrous levers located where your thumb is used to finding them.

The 500/590 bolt release is a small, narrow tab on the left side of the gun that’s hard to find in a hurry. The 590R, however, has an extended contact pad located where it’s easily hit with the top of your thumb. It also comes with an M4-style collapsible buttstock and Magpul MOE pistol grip, which are easily replaced with standard AR parts if you have other preferences — in my case, the Ergo pistol grip and Magpul CTR. The stock’s locking surfaces on the polymer extension are steel-reinforced, which is reassuring, considering the 12’s storied recoil.

The rear of the gun has five QD sling cups, three on the stock, two on the extension, with a removable mount on the front with a single M-Lok slot per side. I’d be afraid to use it for a light because it’s gonna catch a lot of blast so close to the muzzle, but it’s perfect for a sling mount.