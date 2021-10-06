I once met an Israeli Army officer back when I was a soldier. As we talked shop over a cold Coke he shared something profound. As his military background was obviously quite different from my own, I was curious to divine his professional insights.

He asked me how far it was from my family to the nearest hostile army. This was the Cold War, so I guessed the Warsaw Pact deployed in East Germany — perhaps 4,500 miles. He explained his kids went to school half-an-hour by T72 tank from the nearest organized military bent on their destruction. That unfortunate reality shapes their worldview.

This national ethos flavors most everything about Israeli society. Their peculiar, pervasive martial drive is made clearly manifest in their indigenous small arms. Israeli combat weapons are optimized for a singular purpose. They are designed to be the finest Infantry rifles in the world.