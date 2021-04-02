Start Your Airgun Journey with the Umarex Origin .22
Whether you’re looking to beat the ongoing ammo shortage, pick off backyard varmint without alerting your neighbors, teaching a new shooter or are a new shooter yourself, airguns are a great choice for all of the above scenarios.
A leader in everything airguns, Umarex is the go-to brand for your first, or next, air-powered firearm and their Origin is the perfect place to start your airgun journey.
Despite being a pre-charged pneumatic (PCP) air rifle, at first glance, the Umarex Origin .22 resembles a standard rifle, featuring a black shrouded barrel and a gray composite stock with molded pistol grip and cheek riser. However, below the barrel is a patented pre-pressurized 3,625 PSI air cylinder with an internal gas piston. Combining this technology with Umarex’ Ever Pressure Tank System, the Origin can be filled with just 100 pumps of the included 3-stage 4,500 PSI hand pump — a $140 value — far fewer than comparable PCP air rifles with similar air cylinder volume.
And while the Origin is capable of firing up to 40 shots per fill, the air rifle requires just 13 pumps to fire a full-power shot at 1,000 FPS, meaning you can spend less time pumping and more time shooting.
A user-friendly design, the Origin also features a compact side-mounted cocking lever, two-stage adjustable trigger, Picatinny/11mm combination optic rail and two 10-round auto-indexing rotary magazines. And for safety, the air rifle is fit with an automatic overpressure air release.
Weighing just over 6 lbs., the Umarex Origin is light enough to be carried in the field while it’s $369.99 price tag — including everything but an optic to get started — is affordable enough for most shooters young and old.
Specifications
Model: Origin
Action: Side Lever
Caliber: .22
Velcogy: 1,075 fps
Capacity: 10 (2 rotary magazines)
Tank Pressure: 3,625 PSI
Stock: Composite, Gray
Barrel: 22.9″, Shrouded
Trigger: Two Stage, Adjustable
Dimensions (L): 43.1″
Weight: 6.8 lbs.
ARP: $369.99
For more info: umarexusa.com