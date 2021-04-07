SIG SAUER M400 TREAD PREDATOR Ready to Hunt

When SIG SAUER launched the M400 TREAD line in 2018, the goal was to create a premium rifle at a moderate price point packed with features. Combined with TREAD-branded accessories and optics, the line offered gun owners the flexibility of the AR platform with budget-friendly customization.

Fast forward a few years and SIG SAUER has continued to expand the rifle line with a new model aimed at hunters — the M400 TREAD PREDATOR.

Chambered in 5.56 NATO, the aluminum frame rifle has the same basic look and feel as the original TREAD but features a green Cerakote Elite Jungle finish to minimize visibility while maximizing durability.