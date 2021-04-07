SIG SAUER M400 TREAD PREDATOR Ready to Hunt
When SIG SAUER launched the M400 TREAD line in 2018, the goal was to create a premium rifle at a moderate price point packed with features. Combined with TREAD-branded accessories and optics, the line offered gun owners the flexibility of the AR platform with budget-friendly customization.
Fast forward a few years and SIG SAUER has continued to expand the rifle line with a new model aimed at hunters — the M400 TREAD PREDATOR.
Chambered in 5.56 NATO, the aluminum frame rifle has the same basic look and feel as the original TREAD but features a green Cerakote Elite Jungle finish to minimize visibility while maximizing durability.
Up front, the 16” stainless steel barrel is topped with a threaded and tapered muzzle cap and covered in a 15” free-float lightened handguard featuring M-LOK slots and a flat bottom. Out back, the rifle sports a precision style stock adjustable for length of pull and comb height to optimize comfort while in pursuit. The stock also incorporates QD mounts for carrying the gun with a sling.
A direct-impingement rifle, the TREAD PREDATOR also features a Picatinny optic rail integrated into the upper receiver, a hardened polished trigger, polymer grip and ambidextrous controls. Compliant with hunting laws, the rifle ships with a 5-round Magpul PMAG.
Overall, the TREAD PREDATOR measures 35.5” long, 7.5” tall, 2.5” wide and weighs 7.5 lbs. MSRP is $1,099.99.
Specifications
Model: M400 TREAD PREDATOR
Action: Semi-Auto, Direct Impingement
Caliber: 5.56 NATO
Capacity: 5+1 (1 magazine)
Receiver: Aluminum, Cerakote Elite Jungle
Stock: Polymer, Adjustable, Black
Barrel: 16″, Stainless Steel
Dimensions (L/H/W): 35.5”/7.5”/2.5”
Weight: 7.5 lbs.
ARP: $1,099.99
For more info: sigsauer.com