Enter To Win A Walther PDP Compact 4" Prize Package!

SIG SAUER M400 TREAD PREDATOR Ready to Hunt

Written By Joe Kriz
2021
0

The PREDATOR is the latest model of SIG SAUER's budget-friendly, feature-packed TREAD line.

When SIG SAUER launched the M400 TREAD line in 2018, the goal was to create a premium rifle at a moderate price point packed with features. Combined with TREAD-branded accessories and optics, the line offered gun owners the flexibility of the AR platform with budget-friendly customization.

Fast forward a few years and SIG SAUER has continued to expand the rifle line with a new model aimed at hunters — the M400 TREAD PREDATOR.

Chambered in 5.56 NATO, the aluminum frame rifle has the same basic look and feel as the original TREAD but features a green Cerakote Elite Jungle finish to minimize visibility while maximizing durability.

Most notable about the SIG TREAD PREDATOR is its green Cerakote Elite Jungle finish.

Up front, the 16” stainless steel barrel is topped with a threaded and tapered muzzle cap and covered in a 15” free-float lightened handguard featuring M-LOK slots and a flat bottom. Out back, the rifle sports a precision style stock adjustable for length of pull and comb height to optimize comfort while in pursuit. The stock also incorporates QD mounts for carrying the gun with a sling.

A direct-impingement rifle, the TREAD PREDATOR also features a Picatinny optic rail integrated into the upper receiver, a hardened polished trigger, polymer grip and ambidextrous controls. Compliant with hunting laws, the rifle ships with a 5-round Magpul PMAG.

Overall, the TREAD PREDATOR measures 35.5” long, 7.5” tall, 2.5” wide and weighs 7.5 lbs. MSRP is $1,099.99.

Specifications

Model: M400 TREAD PREDATOR
Action: Semi-Auto, Direct Impingement
Caliber: 5.56 NATO
Capacity: 5+1 (1 magazine)
Receiver: Aluminum, Cerakote Elite Jungle
Stock: Polymer, Adjustable, Black
Barrel: 16″, Stainless Steel
Dimensions (L/H/W): 35.5”/7.5”/2.5”
Weight: 7.5 lbs.
ARP: $1,099.99

For more info: sigsauer.com

2021
0

We think you'd be interested in this, too

SIG SAUER M400 TREAD PREDATOR
SIG SAUER M400...
When SIG SAUER launched the M400 TREAD line in 2018, the goal was to create a premium rifle at a moderate price point packed with features. Now the lineup...
Read Full Article
Report: Biden to...
Quoting unidentified sources, Politico is reporting President Joe Biden will announce a “package of executive actions” designed to curb gun-related...
Read Full Article
The Rise, Fall...
In the early 1980s, the combined wisdom of Jeff Cooper and Whit Collins created the 10mm Auto cartridge. Dornaus & Dixon introduced their Bren Ten pistol as...
Read Full Article