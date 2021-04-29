My grandfather was a quiet fellow with the patience that comes only after years of challenges; a man of experience who preferred to do things right and do the right thing.

He and grandma lived comfortably in their retirement in a house he personally built south of Tacoma, Washington in Pierce County on a fairly large piece of land. It afforded him a large vegetable garden, ample wood shed, nice lawn with some fruit trees and a cement driveway to the single-car garage. It was a solid house; my dad told me grandpa hammered six nails everywhere most people might just drive two.

I remember him only as being 6 feet tall, gray-haired, and the toughest man I ever knew; tougher than my dad or uncle and surely tougher than me.

By the time I graduated from high school, he wanted me to have something of value. He grew up in an era when a man’s finest possession was his rifle, so it came to pass he gave me his Model 99 Savage, a gun that had already accounted for its share of Evergreen State blacktail deer. Chambered for the .300 Savage cartridge, he had mounted a full buckhorn rear sight and carefully adjusted it to shoot dead center at 100 yards. I once hit an empty tin can at nearly twice that distance by raising the rear sight one step and aiming just a bit high, taking a fine bead.

I installed a sling and carried grandpa’s gun on a backpack trek into the Goat Rocks Wilderness during my 19th summer. It was my only companion on many an overnighter into the High Lonesome. Things with teeth, and things that just make noise in the dark, never bothered me when the Savage was close at hand.

Any little scratch in the stock was immediately treated with linseed oil and then a dab of warm shoe wax.

The Model 99 is quite possibly the epitome of a graceful rifle. I’ve seen other guns come close, but in my humble opinion, the Model 99 profile is a thing of beauty. It is also one of the lighter rifles I own, a fact not lost on me now more than 50 years later as my legs don’t take the miles quite as well as they did in my youth.