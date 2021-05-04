Lineage

Back in November of last year, we covered the MAS 36, which had the distinction of serving as France’s final bolt-action service rifle prior to the semi-auto MAS 49 — although both served concurrently to varying degrees. The MAS 49 features a direct-gas impingement system fed from a 10-round detachable box magazine and is chambered to the same 7.5×54 service round — ballistically a shade less powerful than the 7.62 NATO (.295 vs. .308) and featuring a 139-grain spitzer rated at 2,700 fps.

The specimen we got our hands on was the 49/56 variant — a shortened and lightened version of the longer and heavier MAS 49, obviously designed to be “para- friendly.” More than 275,200 of the 49/56 were produced until both the MAS 49 and 49/56 were replaced in the late 1970s by the FAMAS 5.56 bullpup series.

Dimensionally and weight-wise, the MAS M49/56 is similar to the bolt-action MAS 36, weighing 9 lbs. with an OAL of 40.2″ and a free-floated 20.8″ barrel. One thoroughly useless but nonetheless cool feature of our rifle was the grenade launcher working in conjunction with a folding grenade sight. Since WWI, the French have been more enthusiastic about rifle grenades than other major powers. But, unless you have access to some (extremely unlikely), the grenade launcher/sight arrangement is simply an intriguing conversation piece. The compensator, however, works and works well.

Our MAS 49/56 still had the original boot-like rubber sleeve over the rear of the butt for those occasions when a trooper stuck the butt into the ground to launch a grenade (few were dumb enough to fire one when shouldered; at least more than once). From the more pedestrian bullet standpoint, the aperture sight is graduated to 1,200 meters — a bit optimistic maybe, but who can say?

Besides the benefits of semi-auto fire, two enhancements the 49/56 has over its turnbolt predecessor is it has an integral side rail for mounting a 3.85X APX/L806 scope. The 49/56 also accepts a proper knife-type bayonet, as opposed to the medieval cruciform toadsticker on the MAS 36.

Other features/controls include a large serrated magazine release catch situated on the right side of the receiver just above the magazine. The bolt-knob itself is a curious white plastic arrangement which is, nonetheless, large enough to manipulate easily with the entire hand. The unobtrusive safety lever is on the right side of the receiver just forward of the trigger guard. The metal features a dull phosphate finish throughout.