The Springfield Trapdoor Cartridge Rifle and Carbine was produced for the military in 1873. It came chambered in an equally new, powerful cartridge.

Commonly called .45-70 Government or simply .45-70, the actual nomenclature for the cartridge was .45-70-405. In order, the numbers stand for the caliber, how many grains of black powder is used and the weight of the bullet measured in grains.

By the time of the Spanish-American war in 1898 the Army had adopted the bolt-action Krag Jorgensen .30-40 caliber rifle but not in great numbers. Many soldiers went into action with the Springfield Trapdoor .45-70s against their enemies who were armed with faster-firing Mauser bolt-action rifles — sometimes with dire results. The Springfield was completely phased-out following the end of the Spanish-American war.

Although the United States won the war, one wonders if the war could have been brought to an earlier conclusion if American soldiers had been armed with rifles with a greater rate of fire.

Such a rifle could have been something like the lever-action Marlin Model 1895.

Mostly thought of now as a hunting cartridge, the .45-70 is capable of taking down any big game in North America. However, in a rifle like the Marlin it is equally effective for self-defense, especially with modern ammunition such as Hornady’s 325-grain FTX bullet.