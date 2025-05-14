Keystone's Mighty .22LR Miniatures!

There’s only one word for these guns — “cute.” I know, I know, we’re not supposed to call a gun cute. I think I read that someplace. But every single time I show these two little rifles to anyone, they always pause, look at it, look at me, then say, “Awww … how cute!” Except when they say, “Awww … how adorable!” No, really.

But they are. At about 30″ overall, depending on the model, they are munchkin-like for sure. The Mini Mosin-Nagant weighs in at a feathery 2.8 lbs. while the more studly 1903A3 tosses 3 lbs., 6 oz. of weight around. Seeing them by themselves doesn’t do them justice. It’s when you pick one up they really get your attention. And you have to suppress that “cute” word from slipping out — especially at the gun store. These guys are tiny terror versions of their full-scale real-world counterparts and unless you look really closely, it’s darn hard to tell them from their big brothers unless you’re up close.

The team at Keystone Sporting Arms thought them up and when they’re finished, they’ll be five different models in the family. And no, I don’t know what’s up next but be still my throbbing heart if it’s an SMLE! Maybe a Mauser 98? Gads!

Keystone is justly famous for their growing line-up of tidy .22s for the likes of kids, medium-sized people and yes, even we big kids. Between us, I think we big kids are the real customers here. Get ready for some gun writer heresy here just to prove it. I paid full retail, over the counter for the Mosin simply because I couldn’t help it once I had it in my hand. Trust me, it’ll happen to you too.