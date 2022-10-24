EXCLUSIVES: JUSTIN CASE

Review: Ruger American Rimfire

Written By Nic Lenze
Digging through his personal safe, Nic breaks out the Ruger American Rimfire for a review for GUNS Magazine. Biased? Yes. Fun? Also yes.

Gear List

Ears: Axil GS Extreme, https://goaxil.com/

•Eyes: Gatorz Eyewear, https://gatorz.com

• Targets: Sport Ridge 12.5″ X 18.5″ Oval, Self-Adhesive Reactive Target, sportridge.com/targets

• Optic: SCOUTER Red Dot by SIOPTO, strikeindustries.com

