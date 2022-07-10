Review: Christensen Arms MPP
This week, Nic Lenze shoots the Christensen Arms MPP, or Modern Precision Pistol. It’s a bolt-action, it’s a pistol, and it’s a lot of fun.
Christensen Arms outfitted the MPP with its legendary 416R stainless steel carbon fiber wrapped barrel with threaded muzzle and adjustable side-baffle muzzle brake. Available with a folding SB Tactical® FS1913A Stabilizing brace and in a number of calibers (.300 Blackout, .223 Rem, 6.5 Creedmoor, .308 Win), the Modern Precision Pistol is built to take pistol performance to new distances.
The one I shot was chambered in .223. It has a carbon fiber MLOK handguard and a carbon fiber wrapped 10.5” barrel with a 1:7 twist. It comes with an adjustable brake installed but I thought that this would be a great suppressor host so I attached a Huxwrx OSS suppressor and a MODTAC clamp-on Suppressor Shield to keep mirage down. The back of the gun has a folding pistol brace and I topped the whole thing off with a Maven CRS.2 4-16. From the factory, the whole gun weighs just under four and a half pounds.
First, of course, we had to zero the scope. My real estate agent and cameraman, Bronson pulled his Rover around and we hopped in to put some groups down. I tried three different bullet weights, all of them from the Hornady Frontier line. I shot 55, 62, and 75 grain bullets. I also tried shooting from different positions and holding the MPP in different ways.
The trigger is borderline cheating. It’s so crispy. The oversized bolt handle made running the gun a piece of cake. The folding brace was simple and easy to fold and to deploy. One thing I should point out is that if you’re used to a more modern, heads-up shooting position, you’ll be fine. However, if you like to get a good, solid cheek weld, this could take some practice.
Final Thoughts
The Christensen Arms MPP is an interesting firearm and I’m glad I got to play with it. I think it would be well-suited in this caliber for dispatching predators and small critters around your property. It’s short and light enough that it can be carried around all day, but it’s also capable enough to drop a coyote at 100 yards. Unfortunately, I’m not sure that many people want to beat up their $2,400 gun on a ranch. I guess it depends on what that amount of money means to you.
If you want to learn more about the Christensen Arms MPP, visit ChristensenArms.com.
