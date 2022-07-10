Review: Christensen Arms MPP

Final Thoughts

The Christensen Arms MPP is an interesting firearm and I’m glad I got to play with it. I think it would be well-suited in this caliber for dispatching predators and small critters around your property. It’s short and light enough that it can be carried around all day, but it’s also capable enough to drop a coyote at 100 yards. Unfortunately, I’m not sure that many people want to beat up their $2,400 gun on a ranch. I guess it depends on what that amount of money means to you.

If you want to learn more about the Christensen Arms MPP, visit ChristensenArms.com.

