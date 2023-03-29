Remington No. 4S Rolling Block

Single-Shot Session

During our initial range session, we were curious over what kind of velocities we’d get from the “old timey” 28″ barrel. With the 29-grain Winchester Super-X Small Game load rated at 1,095 fps, we got 1,113 fps. Switching over to CCI 27-grain Varmint load, listing at 1,105, we averaged 1,088 fps. Just for fun we tried some 29-grain CCI CB Caps, rated at 710 fps, which averaged 639 fps! If there’s a lesson here, it would appear extra-long barrels don’t always furnish a velocity boost from the teeny-tiny .22 Short case.

Our accuracy evaluation was done at 25 yards from a sandbag rest. The American Boy Scout gave us good results with the Winchester Super X and CCI Varmint offerings, which printed 5-shot groups of just under an inch and just over an inch respectively.

This might not sound terribly exciting and the general consensus was the rifle would have logged more impressive results had the sights been a bit, well, larger. A small post front and minuscule V-notch rear might have been okay for the eyes of a 15-year old Scout back in the day, but for us geezers, acquiring a consistent sight picture was a challenge.

The rear sight sits in a cutout in the upper handguard and a small amount of elevation adjustment is possible. But any windage adjustment requires drifting the front sight. In contrast to the deficiencies of the sighting arrangement, however, the trigger was excellent, breaking at a very clean 4 lbs. and we had no issues with the lock time of the beefy external hammer.

But in our defense, results with the American Boy Scout pretty much met current merit badge accuracy requirements listed on the Boy Scouts of America website:

“Using a .22 caliber rimfire rifle and shooting from a benchrest or supported prone position at 50 feet, fire five groups (three shots per group) that can be covered by a quarter.”

Functioning, as you might expect from anything as solid and simple as a Rolling Block action, was flawless. The only difficulty worth noting was in handling those tiny cartridges on a cold day.

The sensation of lighting off a .22 Short in a rifle the size and weight of a No. 4S is a curious one. Wearing ear protection, it’s difficult to determine if the rifle actually went off. The anemic noise signature, even with high-velocity ammo, resembles the muffled snapping of a twig — and a wet twig at that.