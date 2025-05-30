Reconsidering The “Carry Rotation”

The Question of Change

I’ve also been on the other side. I’ve been testing handguns for publication for over half a century. With defensive firearms, the testing has to involve a period of concealed carry and when I could, shooting matches or at least qualifications to test how they worked under simulated stress. I changed guns so often during testing periods that some people called me a “gun slut.” I prefer to think of myself as a “celebrant of ballistic diversity.”

And I didn’t find it a problem. I work in the firearms industry (primarily in training), am fortunate enough to have my own range and get to shoot more than most folks. Someone in that situation is like the person who does valet parking with many different vehicles per day— when their butt hits the seat, they know where to reach for the gearshift, and when my hand hits the gun it recognizes what it has and proceeds accordingly. A lot of gun owners simply aren’t in a lifestyle that lets this approach work for them.

Each of us has to assess our own situation. For a long time, I changed carry guns on each training tour because firearms instructors have to be familiar with everything their students might bring to class. More recently, I may have gotten lazy but I’ve gone to “gun season” change. That is, the first quarter of the year is when my wife and I can most often shoot GLOCK matches, so I switch to GLOCK around October or November of the previous year. My favorite match is the Pin Shoot in Michigan and I prefer a 1911 .45 for that so by the beginning of the second quarter, I switch to cocked-and-locked. A 16-shot 9mm Wilson Combat SFT9 has become a favorite where this capacity is legal. Where it isn’t, I teach with a 1911 single-stack and where I need something tiny, there’s my cocked-and-locked 9mm Smith & Wesson CSX. They all work the same as my old favorite 1911 .45 auto. The manual of arms is “same, same.”

Those who criticize the “carry rotation” concept accuse those who believe in it of using their firearms as fashion accessories. I can’t quite buy that. For one thing, it’s only “fashion” if people can see it and I normally carry concealed. We need to recognize if the gun we carry on a particular day has adequate power, and we know we can shoot it well under pressure, and keep it up and shooting for a while, we’re probably well-enough armed to handle what comes our way. We need to remember the “dress code demands” have to be satisfied with concealed weapons.

My late friend John LeVick was a gun-savvy attorney who owned many auto pistols he was skilled with, but one day chose to carry a six-shooter and explained, “I’m feeling revolver-ish.” And you know what? That was reason enough for this particular foray into the “carry rotation.”

