Reconsidering The “Carry Rotation”
Fashionable Function?
For EDC — Every Day Carry — of defensive handguns, a popular discussion point is the “carry rotation,” a wardrobe of various sidearms chosen on a given day in accordance to the user’s needs, or sometimes, whims. Of course, such an array can run counter to master holster maker John Bianchi’s Law: “same gun, same holster all the time.”
So, what’s the answer: the carry rotation, or Bianchi’s Law? The answer is … Yes.
Because each approach is valid and the two can even work well together.
Case for Bianchi’s Law
Especially for the person who’s not an enthusiast — or who is, but doesn’t have as much practice time as they like in their life — making one gun in the same place the only one they’ll resort to all but eliminates the chance they’ll forget to de-activate a safety or something like that in a fast-breaking emergency. John Bianchi, remember, started out as a cop in Monrovia, Calif. and knew for most lawmen, the gun they carry and qualify with the most is the one they’re most familiar with and therefore the one they’re likely to handle most effectively in a life-threatening emergency.
Bianchi’s Law can mate very well with a carry rotation. All you have to do is read it as “same type of gun, carried in the same place, all the time.” For cops, when I started out in the early 1970s, it was typically a 4″ K-Frame .38 Special or .357 Magnum service revolver on duty in uniform. There was a short-barrel version of same for plainclothes/off-duty/backup, and if you were on the pistol team, a 6″ K-38 or equivalent for matches that also served well as a gun to leave at home for spouse self-defense use.
The holster might be inside or outside the waistband depending on need and garments, but always on the strong-side hip, always working the exact same way. When the department authorized me to carry a Colt .45 auto, the 5″ barrel all-steel Government style was the primary. As time went on, I acquired the shorter barrel Commander and eventually the still smaller Scorpion modification of the Colt .45 from Lin Alexiou at Trapper Gun.
Later, I carried Colt’s own 3″ barrel Defender while for match shooting I eventually acquired .45s with longer, compensated barrels and a 6″ Clark Custom chambered for .38 Special wadcutters. They all worked exactly the same way except the target guns had lighter trigger pulls. Yes, the skills in drawing and firing transferred very well between self-defense and competition needs.
When the police department I served in 1988 adopted the Gen 3 Smith & Wesson 4506, I dedicated myself to the platform for a few years — the big all-steel 4506 on duty and, in cold weather with more concealing heavy garments, off-duty. It was supplemented by a lightweight .40 S&W 4013 in spring and fall on my own time, and a 9mm 3913 that hid well beneath an un-tucked polo shirt in the summer. All had the same nine rounds/double-action first shot “flip the safety up to fire” manual-of-arms. I even had Wayne Novak make me a competition 4506 with adjustable sights and a trigger like a Model 52 target pistol. The manipulation skills transferred well within that platform, too.
The Question of Change
I’ve also been on the other side. I’ve been testing handguns for publication for over half a century. With defensive firearms, the testing has to involve a period of concealed carry and when I could, shooting matches or at least qualifications to test how they worked under simulated stress. I changed guns so often during testing periods that some people called me a “gun slut.” I prefer to think of myself as a “celebrant of ballistic diversity.”
And I didn’t find it a problem. I work in the firearms industry (primarily in training), am fortunate enough to have my own range and get to shoot more than most folks. Someone in that situation is like the person who does valet parking with many different vehicles per day— when their butt hits the seat, they know where to reach for the gearshift, and when my hand hits the gun it recognizes what it has and proceeds accordingly. A lot of gun owners simply aren’t in a lifestyle that lets this approach work for them.
Each of us has to assess our own situation. For a long time, I changed carry guns on each training tour because firearms instructors have to be familiar with everything their students might bring to class. More recently, I may have gotten lazy but I’ve gone to “gun season” change. That is, the first quarter of the year is when my wife and I can most often shoot GLOCK matches, so I switch to GLOCK around October or November of the previous year. My favorite match is the Pin Shoot in Michigan and I prefer a 1911 .45 for that so by the beginning of the second quarter, I switch to cocked-and-locked. A 16-shot 9mm Wilson Combat SFT9 has become a favorite where this capacity is legal. Where it isn’t, I teach with a 1911 single-stack and where I need something tiny, there’s my cocked-and-locked 9mm Smith & Wesson CSX. They all work the same as my old favorite 1911 .45 auto. The manual of arms is “same, same.”
Those who criticize the “carry rotation” concept accuse those who believe in it of using their firearms as fashion accessories. I can’t quite buy that. For one thing, it’s only “fashion” if people can see it and I normally carry concealed. We need to recognize if the gun we carry on a particular day has adequate power, and we know we can shoot it well under pressure, and keep it up and shooting for a while, we’re probably well-enough armed to handle what comes our way. We need to remember the “dress code demands” have to be satisfied with concealed weapons.
My late friend John LeVick was a gun-savvy attorney who owned many auto pistols he was skilled with, but one day chose to carry a six-shooter and explained, “I’m feeling revolver-ish.” And you know what? That was reason enough for this particular foray into the “carry rotation.”