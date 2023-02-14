Practical Home Defense

Threat Assessment

In some parts of the country, the threat is undeniably human. I spent seven years working in an urban hospital. In the inner city, folks hit, stab and shoot each other over the stupidest things all the time. It was quite the common occurrence to be serenaded by gunfire echoing across the ’hood as I was walking out to my Jeep after a long night in the ER. By contrast, way out in the rural spaces where I live today, folks are homogenously respectful, helpful and nice.

What we do have hereabouts we did not have in the inner city is scads of animals. Civilization is but a thin veneer, and our world is not so far removed from something fairly feral. This means critters, some more malevolent than others. Keeping the tools handy to deal with farm pests is part and parcel of wilderness living. Many of those tools will do double duty for home defense or hunting as well.

The path to this point has been evolutionary. When first we moved out to our little piece of heaven, my kids were small and forever outside. This meant the breathtaking population of venomous snakes needed to be kept at bay. With a modest lake for a backyard, the water moccasins bred like rats. The first year I killed 13. The second year was nine. Now I pop between two and five per annum. Early on, my standard defensive gun was a custom side-by-side cut-down 12-gauge pistol.

This novel weapon started out as a Baikal double-barrel 12-gauge coach gun. I did a BATF Form 1 on the gun and cut the barrels down to 9″. I then retired to the workshop and crafted a pistol grip in lieu of the stock. An evening with my wife’s sewing machine contrived a nice custom shoulder rig out of black canvas and seatbelt webbing.

Recoil when firing a 12-bore pistol one-handed is frankly brutal. At first, I handloaded my own low-recoil rounds with an inexpensive Lee Loader. When charged with standard copper-plated BBs, this lethal combination put paid to quite a few of the slithery monsters. Eventually I found in Aguila minishells markedly greater convenience and versatility. Federal 12-gauge Shorty rounds offer comparable performance. These adorable little loads offer ample downrange thump yet are easy on the wrists.

The second most common threat in our area of operations is wandering dogs. Our nearest neighbors are quite a ways off, but everybody in the rural South keeps dogs. Some folks maintain a more than ample crop. We found local male hounds not infrequently came poking around bestowing unwanted affections on our own local she-dog. I had no interest in hurting these animals, but I did want to shoo them along.

The answer to this quandary was once again to be found in my Lee shotgun loader. I charged a couple-dozen rounds with 6mm plastic airsoft shot and then marked the hulls prominently with a Sharpie marker. A quick dusting to the flanks with one of these custom counter-dog rounds sends the randy canines packing while damaging nothing more substantial than their pride.

Squirrels are adorable right up until they get into the attic and apply for homestead exemption on their taxes. Likewise, I held no animosity toward beavers until they maliciously murdered 27 of my wife’s dogwood trees. They didn’t even eat them. They just nibbled the bark at the base in a big circle and killed them all. These fresh new threats demanded a reevaluation of the arsenal.