Parts Is Parts

Gun writers have to follow the same rules as everyone else, which means either have an FFL or know someone with one receive our test guns. For me, that someone is Buckhorn Gun & Pawn. There is a wonderful crew at Buckhorn, and we have all become good friends over the past 5 years or so. I’ve talked in the past about the gunsmiths and the excellent work they do. I usually have at least one or two guns being worked on there and I never take advantage of them by trying to get things done in a hurry, yet I know if I need something right away they will do everything they can to help out. The owner of Buckhorn Matt—actually co-owner, as I think his beautiful wife who was just elected to the State Legislature is the real power—is a fellow I trust completely and always recommend when folks are looking to sell guns or even find out what they are worth. My wife helps out and keeps all the Buckhorn guys in baked goods.

One of the neatest things about Buckhorn is the fact Matt really appreciates old Colt Single Actions; he often buys and sells them on the Internet, and there are always several to be found in one of the store’s display cases. About 3 weeks ago, my eyes were immediately drawn to an old 7-1/2″ Single Action Army on display. It was a 1st Generation, which had been fitted with a 2nd Generation .38 Special cylinder and barrel; it also had very attractive stag stocks. However, what really caught my eye was the hammer. So, what could be special about a Colt Single Action Army hammer? This one was not the traditional upswept hammer found on thousands of Single Actions, but rather was of the low-wide Target-style.

From the time after World War I until the early 1950s, King Gun Works was the premier supplier of custom parts for handguns. King accomplished all kinds of wonderful transformations, especially on Colt and Smith & Wesson revolvers including custom sights, ribbed barrels, short actions and special hammers. Much of what they did was eventually incorporated into Colt and Smith & Wesson factory models. One of Elmer Keith’s .44 Special sixguns (on display in the Elmer Keith Museum) is a custom King job, complete with short action, barrel band front sight, adjustable rear sight and low-wide hammer. I dreamed and internally drooled over pictures of that gun for over 35 years, until I was actually able to handle it and then place it in the museum just where I wanted it to be.