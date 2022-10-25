More Room More Gun

These days, a “car gun” is generally considered to be any reasonably-powered handgun that can be slid under the driver’s seat and left there perpetually, to be rattled and scratched about largely at random — and hopefully be functional if ever needed. Often an inexpensive gun (police trade-in .357s are great for such duty), the owners will usually justify their selection of pistol by describing it as one they don’t mind having stolen. But it hasn’t always been this way. Think back to cowboy movies, did you see a spare Peacemaker holstered on John Wayne’s saddle, or a rifle?

Except for a few pretty hardcore guys, most people with CCW licenses select their carry gun by what they can conceal on their person, often virtually ignoring whether or not the pistol is capable of actually stopping a bad guy. While I think this is backwards, the logic does apply well to cars. Since a vehicle gives you far greater flexibility about what you carry in it, it makes sense to carry more gun in your car than you do on your person. Never forget that Bonnie and Clyde used a BAR — a full-auto .30/06 — as their car gun.

Before we get into the nuts-and bolts of long guns for vehicle defense, let me go ahead and point out that if you’re getting a gun out of your car, or firing one from inside it, you’re in a car, which means you can leave the scene. There aren’t a whole lot of situations where staying put and getting into a rifle fight is a wise — or justifiable — option. The obvious exceptions are when you’re returning to your own home, or where your vehicle is disabled or somehow blocked in. Beyond that, it can get pretty sketchy, so make sure you know your state’s law on weapons and self defense, and follow it.