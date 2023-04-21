Monster Maximum Magnum

In the 1970s Elgin Gates, who served many years as head of IHMSA (International Handgun Metallic Silhouette Association), looked at the lineup of Magnums, decided longer would be better, and designed a series of new Magnum cartridges. All the new cartridges were dubbed SuperMags by Gates and were 1.610″ in length, or about three-tenths of an inch longer than standard Magnum cartridges, requiring the production of a totally new revolver with a longer frame and cylinder. At the time Gates made up SuperMag cartridges in .357, .375, .44, .45, .50, and .60 calibers.

The SuperMag series of cartridges did become a reality in the 1980’s through the co-operation of Gates and stretch both frame and cylinder to begin the chambering of Gates’ SuperMag cartridges. The SuperMags were designed as long range silhouette sixguns, and they would never have seen the light of day had it not been for the rapid rise of silhouette shooting in the early 1980s. The three standard Magnum cartridges, .357, .41, and .44, were wonderfully accurate, but the idea for the SuperMags was to allow the use of longer brass to increase velocity, lower the trajectory arc and increase the knockdown power, especially on the 200 meter, 60-pound steel rams.

The .357 SuperMag was eagerly accepted by silhouetters at the same time it was being trashed by some of my fellow gunwriters. Many of these writers did not understand silhouetting nor did they understand the reason for the .357 SuperMag and tried to bury it before it had a chance to prove itself with proper use. The .357 SuperMag was not designed to see how fast one could drive lightweight .357 Magnum bullets from a revolver barrel, but to give .357 Magnum velocities to heavyweight bullets. This was accomplished by stretching both cartridge case and cylinders. The second in the SuperMag series, the .375 SuperMag, like its smaller counterpart, was 1.610″ in length and cartridges originally had to be made from .375 Winchester or .30-30 Winchester brass.