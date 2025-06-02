Lipsey's Ruger SP101 In .327 Magnum
The Ultimate Kit Gun?
In 2008, Federal and Ruger got together and came up with the .327 Federal Magnum. This round, with chamber pressures of 45,000 psi, was meant to give .357 Magnum performance with less recoil. It started hot in the market but cooled rapidly. In the last couple of years, more revolvers have come out in .32 H&R Magnum and .327 Federal Magnum, and now here is the latest.
Genesis
Lipsey’s introduced an exclusive version of the Ruger SP101 in .357 Magnum in 2020. It had a 3″ half-lug barrel, patridge-type front sight with a gold bead, a fully adjustable rear sight, and a satin blue finish. Cylinder capacity was five cartridges and the grips were black rubber with wood inserts.
I requested a test gun from Jason Cloessner, Sr. VP and Product Development Manager at Lipsey’s, as I have a thing for 3″ wheelguns. The T&E went famously and later I told Jason this revolver would be very versatile chambered in .327 Federal Magnum. It would have all the features of the .357 Magnum version but with a 6-shot cylinder. Besides the .327 Federal loads, it could also shoot .32 H&R Magnum, .32 S&W Long, and the tiny .32 S&W. With this ability, it could do double-duty for self-defense or as a “Kit Gun” for the field.
In mid-2024 I received an email from Jason that the gun I’d asked for was finally a reality, and a test sample was on the way to me. The revolver was a duplicate of the .357 model, except for a “.327 Fed. Mag.” stamp on the barrel and 6-round cylinder. I looked over and fondled the new six-shooter and to me it’s perfectly proportional.
The muzzle of the 3″ barrel is crowned and the front of the barrel rounded for ease in holstering. The fully adjustable rear sight is attached to the frame top-strap with a roll pin; the gold bead front sight is mounted to the barrel in a dovetail. The length of the ejector rod is sufficient to provide good case extraction/ejection. Its cylinder has deep flutes and the extractor star is stainless-steel as is the hammer, trigger and internal action parts.
Single-action trigger pull weight is 5 lbs., 4 oz. while the double action (DA) pull was off my electronic scale but I’d estimate 14-15 lbs. The SP101 has cylinder locking points at the frame breech-face and on the yoke/crane. A traditional grip frame has been replaced with a post housing the hammer main-spring. One-piece black rubber grips slip over this post and are held in place by a screw and locator pin.
Lead and Leather
The test ammunition I selected covers the spectrum of calibers and uses from self-defense to field/hunting and plinking. First was Doubletap DT Tactical with a Barnes 75-grain all-copper HP bullet. Federal provided their American Eagle .327 Magnum load with a 100-grain JSP bullet and I also chose Speer’s Gold Dot .327 Magnum load with a 115-grain GD-HP bullet. In .32 H&R Magnum, I picked a 100-grain JHP load from High Desert Cartridge Co. and Hornady’s Critical Defense with an 80-grain FTX-HP bullet. My .32 S&W Long load was Remington’s Performance Wheelgun brand with a 98-grain RNL bullet. The .32 S&W load was Winchester Super-X with an 85-grain RNL bullet. I also threw in DoubleTap’s DT Snakeshot load in .32 H&R Mag., which is a 95-grain payload consisting of a 40-grain lead wadcutter beneath 100 #9 shot pellets, capped with a copper gas-check.
For a holster, I wanted a high-ride OWB holster offering good concealment that would also work on the trail. I chose the Direct Line Carry Confidence CCR from Barranti Leather Leather. This holster is an open-top with a tension screw for security. I also used their Barranti Spare speedloader pouch, and mated it with an HKS 32-J speedloader. For an additional six cartridges on my belt, I used Galco’s new Pick Six Ammo Carrier. This leather belt-slide divides the cartridges into pairs secured by tension screws for easy speed or tactical reloading. My belt was a Bigfoot Gunbelt from Alien Gear. It’s 1.5″ wide and almost ¼” thick to support almost any holstered handgun.
Burning Powder
My initial test session began at an indoor range where I evaluated the SP101’s accuracy potential. I had to perform some adjustments on the rear sight before starting. Then, three 5-shot groups were fired with each test cartridge at 15 yards; from the bench, using a sandbag rest, single-action. The tightest group at 1.14″ was made using the Speer Gold Dot .327 Magnum load. It also had the best 3-group average of 1.94″. Session two was held outdoors, where ammunition velocity measurements were made using an Oehler Model 35P chronograph.
I used a 30-round combat/qualification course to evaluate rapid-fire shooting and reliability. To see which cartridge performed best in the SP101, I decided to run the course twice, once with .327 Magnum ammo and again with .32 Magnum cartridges. For the .327 Magnum load, I selected the Federal 100-grain JSP load. The .32 Magnum load would be the 100-grain JHP from High Desert Cartridges. The silhouette target I used had scoring rings that made a possible score of 305 points.
With the leather gear and gun loaded and, on my belt, I began the course. Stages were at three, seven and 15 yards; strong and support-hand only shooting, double taps, a failure drill, and barricade shooting. All stages started from the holster, six rounds per stage, for five stages. I began with the High Desert .32 Magnum and found it was mild shooting, and I progressed through the course at a good pace.
My score reflected my quick-shooting and was 239/305. I repeated the course with the Federal .327 Magnum load. Recoil with this load was acceptable in my opinion, but there is rather sharp muzzle flip and muzzle blast. The score was 251/305. There were several course interruptions caused by case sticking and cylinder lock-up. The primers showed excessive pressure signs but there were no split cases. I informed Jason at Lipsey’s about this situation and we concurred it was an ammunition-related problem. Things like this are best learned at the range.
I wanted to know which .327/.32 Magnum cartridge might be best for self-defense purposes. For a bullet expansion/penetration test, I used a new block of 10% ballistic gel from Clear Ballistics. On one end of the block was affixed four layers of denim cloth as per the FBI bullet test protocol. Five of the test cartridges had JHP bullets and one had a JSP bullet. One shot was fired with each at the gel block from 6 feet.
The block was 16″ long, and all but two of the bullets completely penetrated the block and were not recovered. The .327 Magnum DT Tactical load from DoubleTap with its monolithic copper HP bullet penetrated to 13.5″ and notwithstanding the cloth barrier, mushroomed perfectly. The other bullet that stopped in the block was the Hornady .32 H&R Magnum Critical Defense 80-grain FTX-HP. Its hollow-nosed bullet has a red synthetic plug that kept the denim material out and allowed the bullet some minimal expansion. It had tumbled in the gel block and was situated base forward with the red plug just ahead of the bullet. Small bits of denim were found with both bullets.
My last shooting session involved the “field” ammunition. I put up a pest-bird target and fired at it with the Winchester .32 S&W cartridges. Distance was 15 feet, and I used a two-handed hold, shooting SA. I managed to keep all 10 shots on the bird. I then placed a poisonous snake target at “striking distance” and engaged it with a single round of the DoubleTap .32 Magnum DT Snakeshot. The wadcutter and gas-check hit together on the snake plus it was peppered with at least 30 #9 pellets.
Reflections
The size and configuration of this new Ruger SP101 makes it a good dual-purpose self-defense and field handgun. For defense, I would select a .327 Federal Magnum cartridge. It does have less recoil than a .357 Magnum and at this point the DoubleTap DT Tactical load would be my choice. If the muzzle flip and sharp blast are an issue, then the .32 H&R Magnum load from Hornady would be my choice there.
Except for the Federal .327 Magnum load, I had no issues with loading ammo either with loose rounds or the speedloader, and no case ejection problems. I think it will make a great field gun and plinker with the .32 S&W and .32 S&W Long ammunition. I also look forward to doing some handloading for this nifty sixgun.