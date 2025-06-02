Lipsey's Ruger SP101 In .327 Magnum

Burning Powder

My initial test session began at an indoor range where I evaluated the SP101’s accuracy potential. I had to perform some adjustments on the rear sight before starting. Then, three 5-shot groups were fired with each test cartridge at 15 yards; from the bench, using a sandbag rest, single-action. The tightest group at 1.14″ was made using the Speer Gold Dot .327 Magnum load. It also had the best 3-group average of 1.94″. Session two was held outdoors, where ammunition velocity measurements were made using an Oehler Model 35P chronograph.

I used a 30-round combat/qualification course to evaluate rapid-fire shooting and reliability. To see which cartridge performed best in the SP101, I decided to run the course twice, once with .327 Magnum ammo and again with .32 Magnum cartridges. For the .327 Magnum load, I selected the Federal 100-grain JSP load. The .32 Magnum load would be the 100-grain JHP from High Desert Cartridges. The silhouette target I used had scoring rings that made a possible score of 305 points.

With the leather gear and gun loaded and, on my belt, I began the course. Stages were at three, seven and 15 yards; strong and support-hand only shooting, double taps, a failure drill, and barricade shooting. All stages started from the holster, six rounds per stage, for five stages. I began with the High Desert .32 Magnum and found it was mild shooting, and I progressed through the course at a good pace.

My score reflected my quick-shooting and was 239/305. I repeated the course with the Federal .327 Magnum load. Recoil with this load was acceptable in my opinion, but there is rather sharp muzzle flip and muzzle blast. The score was 251/305. There were several course interruptions caused by case sticking and cylinder lock-up. The primers showed excessive pressure signs but there were no split cases. I informed Jason at Lipsey’s about this situation and we concurred it was an ammunition-related problem. Things like this are best learned at the range.

I wanted to know which .327/.32 Magnum cartridge might be best for self-defense purposes. For a bullet expansion/penetration test, I used a new block of 10% ballistic gel from Clear Ballistics. On one end of the block was affixed four layers of denim cloth as per the FBI bullet test protocol. Five of the test cartridges had JHP bullets and one had a JSP bullet. One shot was fired with each at the gel block from 6 feet.

The block was 16″ long, and all but two of the bullets completely penetrated the block and were not recovered. The .327 Magnum DT Tactical load from DoubleTap with its monolithic copper HP bullet penetrated to 13.5″ and notwithstanding the cloth barrier, mushroomed perfectly. The other bullet that stopped in the block was the Hornady .32 H&R Magnum Critical Defense 80-grain FTX-HP. Its hollow-nosed bullet has a red synthetic plug that kept the denim material out and allowed the bullet some minimal expansion. It had tumbled in the gel block and was situated base forward with the red plug just ahead of the bullet. Small bits of denim were found with both bullets.

My last shooting session involved the “field” ammunition. I put up a pest-bird target and fired at it with the Winchester .32 S&W cartridges. Distance was 15 feet, and I used a two-handed hold, shooting SA. I managed to keep all 10 shots on the bird. I then placed a poisonous snake target at “striking distance” and engaged it with a single round of the DoubleTap .32 Magnum DT Snakeshot. The wadcutter and gas-check hit together on the snake plus it was peppered with at least 30 #9 pellets.