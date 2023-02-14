Lessons From The Legal Eagles

Bar Non

For the State Bar program led by Mark Correro, legendary Supreme Court lawyer and Second Amendment champion Stephen Halbrook spoke on 2A in the Supreme Court, a topic on which few have more experience. My impression — we’re winning on balance, but this is still going to be a long, expensive and complicated fight.

I gave a talk on how default strategies for upholding a client’s rights — never put him or her on the stand, withhold your opening statement until the prosecution has closed, claim accident or impairment — are sub-optimal for the genuine self-defense case. Judge Marilea Lewis moderated a panel that included attorneys Fred Adams and Roderique Hobson. The bottom line: Texas is a great state for gun people, but things still ain’t perfect.

Attorney Sean Healy spoke on regaining lost gun ownership rights. He noted it can be done, but it’s an uphill fight. Hunter Smith and the redoubtable Darlene Payne Walker spoke on disposition of firearms in divorces and inheritances: Have your last will and testament in order in excruciating detail!

Lawyer Jim Willi focused on gun trusts, from which my big take-away was have the paperwork done by an attorney who specializes in that area and don’t try to do it yourself online. Other experts covered castle doctrine principles, and firearms and tort liability, the latter by the outstanding Sabrina Karels, whose lecture I had caught in the past.

The big lesson: Most homeowner liability won’t cover self-defense shootings, which are intentional acts and therefore generally excluded from coverage. Unfortunately, all this was on the second day, when I had to be in Dallas. However, the paper version of Paul Martin’s lecture on post-self-defense support groups can be found here at tinyurl.com/mdaaz3tf