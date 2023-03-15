Lee Speed Sporter

Sporting Life

“Supposed to be fine shooting in India. Blackbuck, markor, ibex, thar, ghoral, several kinds of deer, even tiger if you can afford it, which I can’t. My guv’nor promised me a sporting rifle as a graduation present. We looked over a few rifles. Magazine rifles of course, can’t afford a double.”

Ludovick nodded his understanding. “So what will you get, a Mannlicher maybe? Or a Mauser? I saw an article in The Field by some character about how the 7mm Mauser was good for all kinds of game, even elephant. Bell, that was the chap’s name.”

Nigel nodded agreement. “Good choices, no doubt. But the guv’nor and I heard a talk by Colonel Patterson. Remember him? Killed those man-eating lions in Africa that were terrorizing the railroad workers. Anyway, Patterson recommended a Lee sporter in .303 British. Good quality ammunition, readily available wherever British soldiers serve. Proven reliability, parts and service available if needed. Operation and maintenance familiar to anyone used to the British service rifle. And supporting British industry, of course.”

“Still, it has to be something you like. Have you tried a Lee Sporter?”

“Yes, we met Patterson after his talk, he was good enough to invite us to tea at his home the next day. Got a close look at his rifle and a sense for how it handled. It’s built on the Lee Speed action, the one used on the Long Lee rifles last century. Still has the magazine cutoff, which seems like a useless feature on a sporting rifle, but what would you do? Oh, and he showed us the skins of the two man-eating lions, The Ghost and the Darkness as the natives called them. He uses them as rugs.”

“Were you able to find a rifle just like Patterson’s?”

“Found one similar, not identical. Made by BSA, nicely stocked and sighted and with a short barrel I like. They left off the magazine cutoff and dust cover, both improvements in my view. Dealer said it has Enfield rifling rather than Metford. Damme if I know the difference but he says it is better suited to use with smokeless powder.”

“Should be a nice rifle, though I do think the Mauser action makes for a better hunting rifle.”

“I’ll not be disagreeing with you.” Nigel said. “I probably would prefer a Mauser but the points about ammunition and parts availability seem important, especially out on the Northern Frontier. But hold on, aren’t all you Scots going for the new .280 Ross rifle?

“Yes, lots of chatter about it — 3,000 feet per second, I don’t believe it. All theoretical to me of course as my old da’ would disinherit me if I ever used anything but a single shot or double. He hates magazine rifles with a passion. Hates the action length and clatter, says they are only good for farmers and foreigners. And the only thing worse than a Ross straight pull would be a semi-automatic. An English gentleman only uses a single or double rifle.”

“Your old da’s not English, he’s a Scot. Some sort of baron?”