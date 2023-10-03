Keeping The Classics Alive

Matthew Holden woke up screaming and sweating, his body racked by cold chills. This had happened to him often ever since the terrible time the Yanks called the Civil War, while the Johnny Rebs referred to it as the War of Northern Aggression. Whatever one chose to call it, Matt knew it was the most tragic thing that had ever happened to our country, causing the slaughter of thousands of good men on both sides.

Young men, many of them just boys — men who would never grow up, who would never have families, who would never have accomplished who knows what — and now they were all dead. Matt simply could not get the horrible picture of war out of his mind, his turmoil made all the worse by the fact this war had split his family right down the middle. While he joined the Northern Army, his brother went south to join General Lee. His brother never made it back.

Matt could only think of two things that came out of the War. He himself had made it out alive, and when he mustered out he took with him his personal rifle, his Model 1860 Henry. Other soldiers often gambled away or drank up their pay, however Matt saved his to purchase his Henry. Matt had always been a shooter and as such realized the value of the new repeating rifles.

Matt felt totally lost after the war. He spent some time wandering around the West finding himself awed by the vastness of this new land. Unlike many, he also gained an appreciation and respect for the many Indian tribes even though he often found himself having to fight to survive.

He was one man who would not take part in the slaughter of the buffalo. The indiscriminate killing of the shaggy beasts sickened him almost as much as the war, but more importantly he could see what the removal of the buffalo would do to the Plains Indians. He didn’t want to hunt buffalo, he didn’t see any future in following a dusty trail behind a bunch of stubborn cattle, and he certainly didn’t want to mine for gold. In his mind that left him with one choice. He knew the West well, the Army needed scouts, and perhaps in that position he could help save lives.

Matt’s saddle scabbard continued to hold his Henry instead of the issue single-shot Trapdoor as the troopers called them. Those Trapdoors were much more powerful than his levergun with its .44 Rimfire ammunition, and certainly it was more expensive to purchase his own rifle loads instead of using the issue .45-70. However that old Henry rifle had saved his life many times and he certainly wasn’t about to abandon it.

On the other hand, he was more than happy to replace his 1860 Colt .44 “ball and cap” pistol with one of the new Colts, the one they called the Single Action Army.

The first week Matt carried that 7 1⁄2-inch .45 Colt he found out how valuable it really was. He was about 300 yards ahead of the column. Turning a bend in the narrow mountain trail he found himself nose to nose with the biggest animal he had ever seen in his life, even bigger than a buffalo. No time to grab his Henry; the .45 Colt came out of his holster and Matt only remembered firing it until it would fire no more.

Through the smoke he saw the magnificent grizzly bear slumped over and breathing his last. Matt would forever appreciate the power of that .45 Colt. The recoil of the new revolver as well as the dead grizzly in front of him was potent testimony to just how much more powerful it was than even his beloved .44 Rimfire Henry. That Colt would always be in reaching distance the rest of his life.