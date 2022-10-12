IWI Zion-15

Denouement

If you’re dabbling in competition for the first time or just want to feel secure in your truck or castle, the Zion-15 is the right tool for the job. Ours is a weird old world getting weirder daily. If kept reliably secure from little fingers in your bedroom closet, the Zion-15 is just the ticket for those unexplained bumps in the night.

The market for black rifles in America these days is cluttered. Low-end guns are dirt cheap but might have been bodged together in some guy’s basement out of leftover parts rejected elsewhere. By contrast, if you want to pack the same iron used by SEAL Team 6, you’d best be ready to shell out a boatload of cash. The Zion-15 strikes the sensible sweet spot in between those two extremes.

Packed with the features you need and foregoing the fluff you don’t, the Zion-15 gets you into a legit professional-grade black rifle at a Working Man’s price. The MSRP is a reasonable $899. With the Zion-15 as a starting point, adding an optic and a few well-reasoned accessories lets you run with the big dogs without hocking a kidney to get there. The Zion-15 is the tool for the shooter who demands quality but still lives in the real world. Svelte, reliable, and cool, you’ll not find a more practical rifle anywhere.

For more information: iwi.us

