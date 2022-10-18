IWI Masada Slim

Trigger Time

The grip of the Masada Slim forms tightly around the magazine. This is the reason the IWI guys can pack thirteen rounds into such a compact space. The grip texturing is rough enough to improve control without being uncomfortable.

Packing a gun like this is driven by the grip dimensions and the slide length. Grip size governs printing, while the barrel and slide influence relative comfort. In both dimensions the Masada Slim is as small as possible while still retaining its generous magazine capacity. Aggressive gripping grooves both front and rear let you run the slide with authority.

The nerve center of a gun like this is its trigger. The flat face is comfortable, and the safety disengages without conscious thought. The take-up creates the scant buffer desirable in a concealed carry pistol, while the beautifully-designed break enhances accuracy and offers fast follow-up shots. At across-the-room ranges, the gun groups in a juice can lid so long as I did my part.

Despite its rarefied design and superlative workmanship, the Masada Slim sports an MSRP of $450. Google will tell you that this is considerably cheaper than most comparable offerings elsewhere.

You may have money running out of your ears. You may have rooms full of money and trained albino rhinos to tote it around for you. For the rest of us, however, money represents toil and work. The Masada Slim is the optimized concealed carry pistol offered at a very nice price.

www.iwi.us

