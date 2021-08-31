Strange times, my friends, strange times indeed. Just flipping through recent news items I see lumber prices up 250% since two years ago, new vehicles sitting uncompleted due to chip shortages, commodity prices leaping up, gasoline shortages, average houses selling for one million dollars, labor shortages, rising unemployment and more.

My coping solution is to contemplate my basic rifle battery and ammunition. Come what may I can keep shooting for a long time. These are the rifles you need: a .22LR, a .223 and a .308. My choices are bolt action because I love bolt actions, but if you prefer a different action type you’re still welcome at my campfire. We can discuss it while sipping coffee and gnawing on moose ribs.

If I was limited to just one rifle, I’d &*&^%$ … Sorry, I blacked out there for a second. One rifle indeed! In a fantasy world in which I owned just one rifle it would be a .223 Rem. There was a time I was indifferent to the .223, and for a time I bitterly resented it for usurping the wonderful .222 Rem. But now in both fantasy and reality the .223 Rem. rules.

The .223 Rem. of today is considerably more versatile and capable than when it first appeared more than half a century ago. Initially most commercial .223 rifles had a 1:12 or 1:14 twist. The most popular factory loads featured a 55-grain bullet at 3,200 to 3,250 fps depending on barrel length. A bit more performance than my .222 Rem. loads with a 50-grain bullet at 3,200 fps but not enough to warrant trading rifles. Military influence, not ballistics, gave the .223 an insurmountable advantage over the .222.