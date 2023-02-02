Home-Defense Spectrum

According to the FBI, there were around 7 million documented property crime offenses committed in the U.S. in 2019. This works out to around 20,000 crimes per day, and those are just the ones reported. In a nation of 209 million adults, it means there is a one in 30 chance each year you will become the victim of a property crime. Live more than 30 years and those numbers start to get real.

During the same year, there were around 1 million home invasions. Ours is a nation of 139 million homes, meaning each year there is a one in 139 chance somebody will break into your home looking for valuables, drugs or something worse. Combine all of it with the well-documented antics of anarchists behaving poorly and you have the chemical formula for robust private gun ownership.

I owe everything I ever accomplished indirectly to firearms. I am 6′ tall and weigh 168 lbs. In centuries past, some skinny guy like me would just be some big guy’s slave. However, thanks to firearms, folks who are not terribly physically imposing immediately attain respect. Guns are the ultimate social equalizers. If the woke social justice warriors in America weren’t such rank idiots, they would appreciate it. In this context, we thought it might be a fun exercise to explore just what the ideal robust defensive firearm suite might look like.