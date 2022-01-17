Range Tests

The Henry .357 Magnum was test-fired with factory loads from Black Hills as well as handloads with cast bullets and jacketed bullets. Test-firing was accomplished at 45 yards using three shots. It performed exceptionally well. My long-time favorite .357 Magnum bullet for sixguns has been the Ray Thompson-designed Lyman Gas Check Bullet #358156 GC and it also works very well in the Henry. Loaded over 15.5 grains of H4227, muzzle velocity is 1,635 fps with three shots in just 1/2″. The same bullet over 14.0 grains of H4227 does 3/4″ at 1,450 fps while 12.5 grains of #2400 is just under 1,600 fps with a 7/8″ group. It also does just fine with heavy cast bullets. My most-used heavy .357 Magnum bullet is the NEI #200.358GC which, as the number indicates, is a 200-grain bullet. With 11.2 grains of #2400 or 13.0 grains of H110, it is right at 1,400 fps and 1″ groups. This would be my choice for hunting of feral hogs.

Switching to Black Hills 158-JHP .357 Magnum load, I had both an original jacketed hollowpoint and their newer version on hand. They shot right at 1,575 fps and grouped at 1/2″ and 7/8″ respectively. The Hornady 180 Silhouette bullet, which is excellent for penetration, also grouped in 1/2″ and just under 1,600 fps with 12.5 grains of #2400. Some of the best loads for the .357 Magnum are assembled with a powder that is unfortunately no longer available. I am speaking of the H108. With the Speer 140 Jacketed Point or the Sierra Jacketed Hollow Cavity over 15.5 grains of H108 muzzle velocities are 1,685 fps and 1,730 fps, respectively, with groups of 5/8″ and 3/4″, also respectively. This same powder also works very well in the .30 Carbine and I cherish the little bit I have left.

The only problem I encountered with the Henry .357 Magnum Carbine was self-induced when I tried to work it too gently and jammed it. As long as I worked the lever like I was in charge, there were no problems whatsoever. I can’t find anything negative about the Henry .357 Magnum Carbine and give it the highest rating possible. MSRP: $969

