Heavyweight .44 Hollow Point Perfection

Heavin’ Heavyweights

The Force formula is a simple one indeed. Force = mass x acceleration. Acceleration is how fast we can drive a bullet and mass is simply how much our projectile weighs. While we can only go up so much velocity-wise, we can make our projectile heavier to increase force within reason. Momentum = mass x velocity. Again, by increasing bullet weight, we increase momentum. The more momentum we have, the more it takes to slow down the projectile. This means deeper penetration, and deeper penetration is a good thing in the game fields.

I have a mold from MP Molds dropping what may be the single, most perfect, all-around game bullet ever made for .44 caliber guns. It drops slugs weighing in at 298 grains when using an approximate 70% WW/30% lead mix alloy. It’s of gas check (GC) design and it has three crimping grooves for added versatility. After Powder Coating the bullets, I size them 0.432″ and apply the GC with my Lee APP press.

The top crimp groove is for .444 Marlin loads while the middle and bottom grooves are for .44 Magnum, depending on cylinder length. The GC protects the base from those burning hot gases, which adds accuracy and assists in keeping the barrel free of lead.