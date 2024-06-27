Happy 100th Birthday, Stoeger

In The Beginning

The story starts in the post-World War I era when Alexander F. Stoeger, his wife Lydia, and their three children traded Vienna for New York City. Stoeger observed there was no shortage of high-quality American firearms and supplies offered by a wide variety of domestic manufacturers. But what if a customer wanted a European firearm? They were out of luck, and this need became the one that Stoeger sought to fill.

In 1922, he signed a contract to be the exclusive North American importer of Luger Arms and Ammunition. Stoeger ordered 2,500 Luger pistols and set about finding a showroom. He was successful, and opened a brick-and-mortar retail store at 244 East 42nd Street in midtown Manhattan. To service the immediate demand, Stoeger brought in several lines of shotguns. Models ranged from Parker Bros, A.H. Fox, L.C. Smith, Winchester, Remington, Ithaca, Iver Johnson and Greener. He began marketing the Lugers and other products through a published price list. His success was so quick Stoeger added another unique foreign firearm, the German Mauser. As with the Luger, Stoeger was the official representative, too.

Selling on margin was a good start, but the entrepreneur knew it would only take him so far. He looked for another gap to fill. Stoeger knew hunting was popular but there also was a new shooting game holding everyone’s attention — Skeet. Stoeger noticed the sport’s rapid growth and began manufacturing his own shotguns for those shooters. Those shotguns were rugged, simple, dependable and reasonably priced.

Those initial side-by-side shotguns were made in Germany. They were high quality with fluid steel barrels and a ruggedly simple Anson & Deeley design. Self-cocking, hammerless designs were included in an affordable price. Sportsmen loved ’em so much they made A. F. Stoeger, Inc. “the largest supplier of firearms in New York.”

This was big news because two well-established firearm companies had been dominating the market. The first was the original Abercrombie & Fitch, which appealed to the well-heeled sportsman and opened in 1892. The second was Little Italy’s John Jovino Gun Shop founded in 1911. Today, A&F sells underwear and the John Jovino Gun Shop is closed. Stoeger Firearms is the only one of those original companies still in business.