One Example

I’ve been enjoying my GLOCK 44, a 10-shot .22 LR in the same format as the 9mm G19, .357 SIG G32 and .40 S&W G23. It’s much lighter, of course, and has almost no recoil but otherwise it’s a pretty good facsimile. Mine hasn’t been modified in any way, including the sights, so for a comparison test I pulled a stock G19, original right down to the white “ball in basket” plastic sights except for a Striker Control Device from Tau Development Group (taudevgroup.myshopify.com). The SCD replaces a GLOCK’s backplate and prevents the trigger from being pulled while the thumb is applying pressure to it, a safety net if you have to hurriedly holster.

I wanted the sights to be the same, since most of my other GLOCKs have aftermarket sights. Both pistols have stock 5.5-lb. trigger pulls. Each, along with their magazines, fit perfectly in the holster, mag pouches and belt from Precision Holsters.

I took them to the range with a box each of Aguila .22 Long Rifle Super Extra 40-grain and Atlanta Arms and Ammo 9mm 115-grain FMJ Match. The course of fire was NRA Police Service Pistol, which you can complete with a 50-round box and have two cartridges left over. The B27 target in competition scoring mode gives a value of 10 points per shot. It starts at 3 yards with 6 shots dominant-hand-only in eight seconds, followed by reload and six 2-handed from 7 yards in 20 seconds. This is repeated at 15 yards, followed by six each kneeling, standing “weak side,” and standing “strong side” in 90 seconds total. All times start with hand clear of holstered weapon and include reloading time.

I shot the .22 first, keeping them all in the tie-breaking center 10-X ring until I got to the 15-yard line, where I got some 10s and a 9. At 25 yards I started drifting north-by-northwest as far as the 8-ring and ended up with a 470 out of 480 possible. For about the first three magazines after shooting the .22, the 9mm felt like a .45. At the 25-yard line with the left hand stage, I pulled all six south-by-southeast but the takeaway is this — I shot the same 470 out of 480 with the 9mm as with the .22, learned similar lessons, and did it cheaper with the rimfire.