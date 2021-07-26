1874 — S&W Model #3 Russian

Daniel Wesson was visited by his Imperial Majesty, the Czar of Russia, as he wanted weapons for his army. In fact, he planned to equip both his cavalry and artillery with S&W, a great windfall for the company. Not only was this contract a financial boon, the Russians also provided significant improvements to the American revolver and its ammunition. In fact, the Russians were much more serious than the Americans about using these new cartridge-firing weapons and ordered 150,000 guns.

The most significant Russian change was the ammunition — in fact, it was the Russians who gave us the model for all currently produced sixgun ammunition. Instead of a heeled bullet, with a base smaller in diameter than the rest of the bullet (as used by the .44 American), the Russians insisted upon a bullet of uniform diameter.

The original American had a square butt with a rounded back strap. The Russians rounded the butt slightly and a hump was added at the top of the back strap thus providing not only a more secure grip but also prevented the revolver from rotating upwards in the hand when fired. A spur was also added to the bottom of the trigger guard and to this day, there is no agreement on its exact purpose.

The Model #3 Russian had a standard barrel length of 6-1/2″. Several years ago, when returning from the first Linebaugh Seminar and Winchester Gun Show in Cody Wyoming, I stopped in Idaho Falls for a break at a local gun store. I left the gun shop with my first single-action S&W, a Model #3 Russian dated 1874. The finish is mostly gone however the barrel is in good shape and it locked up and functioned very well, certainly enough to allow it to be safely shot with black powder loads. The mating of the top-break locking parts was a trifle loose, however, my gunsmith at Buckhorn Gun Shop did a little welding and filing and it’s now as tight as it was when it left the factory more than 140 years ago