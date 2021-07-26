1878 — S&W New Model #3

The last single-action S&W arrived in 1878 as the New Model #3. It looks much like a Model #3 Russian except the spur on the bottom of the trigger is gone and the hump on the backstrap is less pronounced. It was a sixgun way ahead of its time. It is so precisely fitted it demands smokeless powder for perfect functioning. However all of the frames of these guns were built in the black powder era and should only be used with black powder. The machining and tolerances used in their manufacture were so precise they are easily fouled and work very sluggishly after just a few black powder loads. The only answer is to keep them clean. Using replicas with smokeless powder solves this.