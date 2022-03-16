EXCLUSIVES: BENELLI ULTRA LIGHT 20 GAUGE SHOTGUN

Taurus GX4 T.O.R.O 9mm

Written By GUNS Staff
2022
1

Taurus introduces the next iteration of its GX4 micro-compact pistol with the Taurus GX4 T.O.R.O 9mm. The GX4 T.O.R.O. adopts the Taurus Optic Ready Option mounting system to allow mounting of several popular micro-red dot sights. The GX4 T.O.R.O. also comes with a flush-mount slide cover plate for use with the non-optic option. The mounting pattern covers the Shield RMSc, Holosun HS507K and HS407K, the SIG ROMEOZero and more. MSRP: $468.18. For more info: (800) 327-3776, TaurusUSA.com

