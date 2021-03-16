Smith & Wesson Announces New M&P9 Shield Plus

During an online virtual event, Smith & Wesson announced the latest iteration of the popular M&P Shield series — the new M&P9 Shield Plus and M&P9 Shield Plus Performance Center.

Full specs are yet to be released, but upgrades include an extended 13-round magazine (in addition to a flush-fit 10-rounder), less aggressive grip texturing and a flat-face trigger. Various Performance Center models of the new subcompact pistol feature an optics-ready slide, slide porting and a longer barrel.