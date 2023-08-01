Caliber Confusion

The great majority of these revolvers will be found chambered for the .22 Short cartridge. At this point, I will insert a warning: Do not fire modern .22 short high-velocity rounds in these guns. In the current Dixie Gun Works catalog, on page 651, there is a photo of a nice little Colt sheath-trigger that did not survive firing a high-speed .22 cartridge. I don’t even use standard-velocity type in these guns — .22 CB rounds are just right.

When the .32 rimfire came along, many makers chambered sheath-triggers for it. Later, there were even ver-sions in .38 rimﬁre and .41 rimﬁre, the latter well known because of the Rem-ington Double Derringer. In the mythology of those early days, a card player had more than two shots up his sleeve with one of these neat little revolvers. All of the cartridges mentioned were black-powder rounds, and relatively weak in effect. It has been said that most opponents died from later infection, not instant trauma. Even so, no one wants to be shot, and they were a valid deterrent.

One of the attractions of collecting sheath-trigger revolvers has to be the often fanciful names the manufacturers gave them: Swamp Angel, Defender, Blue Jacket, Marquis of Lorne, Robin Hood, Bonanza … the list goes on and on. Various finishes were offered, but the largest percentage by far were done in nickel plate. This has been good for collectors, as its durability has pre-served them.

For those who want to delve further into the history of the sheath-trigger and the ﬁrms that made the guns, there are three books to look for. All are out of print, so you’ll have to watch for them at gun shows and old-book sources. The best is Suicide Specials by Donald B. Webster Jr. (Stackpole, 1958); next is the Collector’s Hand-book of U.S. Cartridge Revolvers by W. Barlow Fors (Adams Press, 1973); finally, a booklet — just 39 pages — titled The American Nickel-Plated Revolver by Martin Rywell (Pioneer Press, 1960). By the time I found the Webster book last year, it had gotten quite pricey.

With the coming of the double-action revolver in the 1880s, the little sheath-trigger began to fade away. By the end of the first decade of the new century, it was pretty well gone. Then, about 60 years later, Richard Casull had an interesting idea: Why not make this neat little gun again for a modern cartridge? And, let’s make it out of stainless steel. With today’s superior metallurgy and Casull’s skillful redesign of the mechanism, they were fine little guns.