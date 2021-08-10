“Marginal” Redefined

Let’s think about this .380 thing for a minute and maybe dispel some misgivings you may have. It reminds me of the way I used to think about carrying a .380, especially during my police years. Yeah … “it’s a gun,” but just how much gun was always in the back of my mind. About two years ago when Ruger introduced the LCP II (a sort of gussied-up LCP) I bought one, tested it with high-performance ammo then stuck it into the pocket holster Ruger thoughtfully supplied. I’ve worn it as part of my daily carry ritual ever since. To date, I’ve fired about 650 rounds through it and find myself able to easily take a head shot at 15 yards. I’m impressed, completely, and it honestly (cross my heart!) has never malfunctioned. Not once. That’s astounding for any auto, much less a .380. It really proved itself a confidence builder for me.

I’ll also confess to still wearing a “bigger” gun when I go to town — but the Ruger stays in the pocket too. Around my property at home, I feel fine with it (I usually have a long gun nearby if needed). But since it’s “only” a .380, I’m still just a tiny bit anxious, mostly due to decades of stories about the .380 not being “good enough.” And we writers are guilty of spreading those stories. Of course, I remind myself, those were also the days of fully jacketed ammo and fussy guns. Times do change and we need to adapt and open our minds.

With today’s modern ammo, tests after tests, real-world shootings and some amazing innovation in design and engineering, the .380 has grown-up to the point where you can rely on it to defend yourself and your family. For me, I just need to knock the last bit of crud out of my brain regarding the old days. Old habits do die hard — but change is good, too.

Our test gun, the 10th Anniversary edition proves what I’m talking about. It’s a “real” gun, with good sights, a decent trigger, ran perfectly over the 300-odd rounds I fired through it and can take that same head shot at 15 yards, no sweat. The trigger is a bit more challenging than the “sort of single-action” trigger of the LCPII, but if you have DA revolver time under your belt, you’ll find the DA pull of the LCP to be just fine. It’s a “pre-cocked” hammer action and the trigger pull finishes the hammer stroke, releasing the sear. It’s also a very safe action and needs no external safety.