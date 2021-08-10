Making The Case
Upgrades to the original LCP have come through the years and today’s version has better sights, slide serrations and a shortened trigger pull. You get a lot of little gun for the $299 MSRP. It handles six- and seven-round mags but comes with a single six rounder. The frame is glass-filled nylon, it has a sort of GLOCK-ish extractor and an external slide stop though it won’t lock the slide back on an empty mag like the LCPII does. There’s a “peek-a-boo” hole next to the extractor allowing you to peer into the chamber to see if there’s a round inside.
In April 2010 Texas governor Rick Perry used an LCP to put down a coyote who was menacing his daughter and dog while the family was out on a walk. “Turned it into mulch,” he said afterward, when asked about the coyote. Don’t you wish other politicians would be so handy with a gun? Quick-thinking Ruger brought out a “Coyote Special” edition soon after.
I’m a bit sad Ruger didn’t incorporate the changeable front and rear sight from the “Custom” LCP — introduced in 2015 — on this new model and on the LCPII, but we’ll lean on them to see what we can do. As accurate as they are, I’d love to see a tiny adjustable rear sight. Don’t think I’m silly here. If you can shoot up to the gun’s capabilities, something like this would be very cool to be able to dial right in.
This gun has a stainless slide, some sort of “alloy” steel barrel and a glass-filled nylon grip frame. Width is only 0.82" and it weighs a feathery 9.6 oz. This is why I absolutely love carrying my LCPII in my pocket. It is perfect for the “have a gun” rule so there’re just no excuses any longer. Overall length is 5.16", height is 3.60" and normal capacity is 6+1.