In the beginning there were many barriers to wrapping the 1911 platform around the 9mm cartridge. Likewise, efforts arriving at functional sub-commander-length barrels sometimes ended with the bushing and recoil spring departing the front of the slide and landing in the middle distance.

Said problems are now a distant memory and the current generation of 1911-based compact 9s rivals and sometimes surpasses the handguns actually designed around the 9mm cartridge in terms of reliability, mechanical accuracy and user-accessible hit-probability.

Further, as Faaan-tastic! as plastic really is, there is a great deal to be said in favor of metal. This is particularly true when the metal is steel and the production is a combination of Computer Numerical Control and hands-on fitting by skilled workers under the umbrella of a family-owned business. This is a significant factor when, as is the case with Armscor/Rock Island Armory, the family is dedicated to manufacturing excellence, long-term product support — and are excellent people.