EXCLUSIVES: “Constitutional Carry”

Sometimes All You Need Is A Gun

Written By Roy Huntington
6
; .

In a world of high-capacity, low-drag, polymer auto-pistols, Roy Huntington reminds: sometimes all you need is a gun. The North American Arms Pug Mini revolver might just be enough.

Get more revolver content every week!

Sign up to receive the Wheelgun Wednesday newsletter.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

;
.
6

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Sometimes All...
In a world of high-capacity, low-drag, polymer auto-pistols, Roy Huntington reminds: sometimes all you need is a gun. The North American Arms Pug Mini...
Read Full Article
Lipsey’s Ruger...
In 2008, Federal and Ruger got together and came up with the .327 Federal Magnum. This round, with chamber pressures of 45,000 psi, was meant to give .357...
Read Full Article
Savage Impulse...
“Shoot again!” I bellowed, with no one nearby to zipper my mouth. Silence might have improved the outcome.
Read Full Article