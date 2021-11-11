Six Reasons To Own A Revolver

4. Revolvers help if you suffer from AD. Revolvers generally have a heavier trigger than semi-autos and are less prone to accidental discharges (AD). I don’t recommend doing it, but I could throw an unholstered revolver in my backpack and not worry at all about an AD. But it’s not just the safety when it’s knocked around, the heavier trigger means once you decide to shoot, it requires an intentional effort to go through the trigger pull. As a result, it’s harder to argue you shot an attacker accidentally. This could be a significant factor should you have to defend yourself in court.

5. There is a broader range of available calibers. Revolvers have seen almost every handgun caliber you could ever need. There are popular models from .22 Short to the .45-70 rifle cartridge and even .410 shotgun shells. They function well with a variety of loads. Light loads that may not cycle a semi-auto may still work fine in a revolver. There are also shotshells made for revolvers that are very useful on snakes and small rodents. You can even choose revolvers that fire modern rimless cartridges to match whichever semi-auto you choose. Do you have a .45 ACP, 10mm, 9mm or .40 S&W? No problem. I’m a huge .40 S&W fan. Most of my guns are in this caliber, so it’s only natural I have a Ruger GP-100 that shoots 10mm and .40 S&W. A Ruger Blackhawk I have shoots either 9mm or .357 Magnum. Since I already reload 9mm and .40 S&W, ammunition is always available.

6. Revolvers are just classy. Okay, I admit this one is subjective. But the craftsmanship and beauty inherent in some revolvers compare aesthetically to my Beretta 96 Combat or my Beretta 96 Elite II. Show me a man carrying a revolver, and I’ll show you one who is most likely proficient with revolvers and semi-autos and one who appreciates beautiful guns.

Modern shooters might gravitate toward the latest SIG or Wilson Combat more than they do revolvers, but revolvers remain a staple for gun enthusiasts. If you don’t have one, what are you waiting for?