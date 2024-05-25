Ruger 75th Anniversary

Ruger Super Redhawk .22 Hornet

Hand-Held Master-Blaster!

At first I thought — “but why?” But after shooting it, I understand completely. I’m an old Thompson Center Contender shooter and the .22 Hornet has always been one of my favorite barrels. But it’s a “shoot once, break open, reload, close, cock hammer, shoot again” situation. I thought, if the Redhawk shoots like I’m hoping, this will change up the game. And it does.

Built initially to handle cartridges like the .44 Magnum, .454, .480 Ruger, and even the 10mm Auto, the Super Redhawk is big, beefy and brawny and shows off its strength with a heavy frame and barrel. It’s waaaay over-built for the Hornet, but that can be a good thing. It also comes with good sights, set-up to use supplied scope rings and a decent single-action trigger. Adding the .22 Hornet was a moment of inspiration at Ruger and my initial shooting shows they made the right decision.

At 4.1 lbs. the Redhawk needs a rest to shoot most effectively, and carrying it in the field, at least for me, is a zippered case with a shoulder strap. Barrel length is 9.5″ with an OAL of 15″. A Hogue Monogrip makes it easy to handle, the transfer bar keeps things safe to carry fully loaded and the HiViz sights make even using the irons possible. But scoping this .22 Hornet terror is the way to go.

I scoped it with a couple of different scopes, from a Burris handgun scope to a rifle scope or two. The rifle scopes rocked and the close eye-relief didn’t matter as there’s essentially no recoil. The ammo I had on-hand was the Hornady Varmint Express, a 35-grain V-Max, and their 45-grain SP Match. Out of curiosity I chronographed them both out of my CZ .22 Hornet rifle and the Redhawk. The rifle showed 2,770 fps for the 45-grain load, and 1,937 for the same load out of the Ruger. The 35-grain V-Max zipped out at 3,194 from the rifle and 1,887 from the Redhawk. So, you lose some snap out of the shorter barrel, but in either case, things are still stepping right out. There was actually quite a bit of muzzle blast and a sharp report out of the Ruger and this is no combination you ever want to shoot without hearing protection!

At the target range is where the Ruger shone. At 50 yards from a good rest, I was chasing the 1″ average range for both loads in a light wind. Moving out to 100 and really taking my time, I averaged between 1.5″ and 1.75″ with most groups, and a couple a bit bigger but I think it was due to wind. The gun seeming to favor the heavier 45-grain load a tad more. I think this could easily be a 200-yard prairie dog combo or even a 250-yard groundhog blaster. Just take your time with the trigger in single-action mode.

So, would I buy one? I love the .22 Hornet, load for it and enjoy shooting this mild-recoiling and effective classic cartridge. There’s much less fuss than a .223 and there’s something just relaxing and fun about handling this tiny, pleasantly shaped cartridge. Those old timers were onto something. To enjoy it in an accurate shooter like the Super Redhawk will keep things even more fun. This one stays here!

MSRP: $1,499

