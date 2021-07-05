The Modern Scourge

There were apparently not nearly so many trial attorneys in 1882 as is the case today, so Colonel Sam’s design has been upgraded to meet modern safety standards. The gun fires via a transfer bar system rather than a straight firing pin in the hammer like the originals. Additionally, there is a warning engraved on the gun discouraging carry of the pistol with a live round underneath the hammer.

The most prominent departure from the original is a manual safety device built into the left aspect of the frame. This lever is fairly discreet. Pivot it up and the gun is safe, rotate it down and the action is hot. Such an appendage will undoubtedly offend the purist, but it doesn’t get in the way and works just as intended.