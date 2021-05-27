Origins
The gun is a Series 70 1911 Government Classic model from Colt. The slide, frame and minor bits are all finished in inimitable Colt high-polish blue. The color is like peering into the pupils of a pretty girl or studying the inky black space between the stars amidst a crisp night sky devoid of overcast. Stare too long and you start losing your free will. Upon this foundation the artisans at Baron Engraving worked their magic.
All the handy facets sport extensive and elaborate scroll and vine acid etching. There is also gold plating depicting Colonel Sam Colt himself as well as the distinctive “Onion Dome” of the original Colt factory. “God Created Man, Colonel Colt Made Them Equal” is splashed across the top of the slide.
The grips are cut from custom black pearlite. The gun comes with a spare set of double-diamond walnut grips as well should ostentation not be your bag. There is the expected standard 7-round box magazine. The gun features a 5" match grade barrel and standard fixed GI sights.
This exclusive Davidson’s commemorative is a fully functional firearm transferring through an FFL like any other operational handgun. It would no doubt run reliably and well on the range. However, any gun nerd worthy of the title who befouls this gun with powder residue would likely pay for the infraction with his soul. A gun like this is for admiring, not rolling around in the dirt.