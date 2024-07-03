.45 Resurgent?

I don’t know how to feel when other gun writers pick up on trends before I do. My friend and fellow gun writer Jim Tarr commented recently that .45 ACP was becoming more popular, as witness the fact when Springfield Armory updated their Tactical Response Pistol, all six options were chambered for the large caliber round. I had one of those TRPs in for testing along with another new .45 that had arrived simultaneously, the fifth generation of the G30, GLOCK’s most popular big-bore carry pistol.

Neither Springfield Armory nor GLOCK are going to make guns in a given caliber unless their market research and sales feedback indicates they’re going to sell.

That same day I had an exchange with my old friend Bill Wilson. A year or two before, he had mentioned his company Wilson Combat was manufacturing more 1911s in 9mm than in .45. Today, he told me, the .45 is indeed coming back and sales are 50/50 between the two calibers.

Dang! I hate being the last to know … but it’s not a bad thing to know.