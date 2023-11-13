Guncrafter Industries the .50 GI

The Surprise

d owner of Guncrafter, happens to work and live relatively near me in the Midwest. He phoned not long ago and asked me if he could stop by and show me something really new in the world of the 1911. I hesitated, as I’ve been subjected to “revolutionary” new ideas and had my time wasted to the tune of hours, only to find out the revolutionary new idea had to do with a new grip material, or a new front sight color. I balked.

“No, really, I’m telling you,” explained Alex, “nobody has done this, ever, and it can and will change the future of the 1911 design.” I still balked, but I also know Alex’s company does absolutely first-class work.

Alex showed and I sat through as he pulled out gun after gun. All of them were classically, beautifully built 1911s of various configurations showing extreme attention to fit, finish, detailing and a host of innovative treatments thrown in for good measure. In short, I was impressed yet again by Guncrafter’s fine work. But where was the revolutionary new idea?

At that point Alex may have seen me starting to shift in my seat and squirm a bit, so he handed me another 1911. Like the others it was beautifully made, with a very workmanlike finish and look, a serious gun for serious work. I ran the slide and my spidey-sense went to alert. What was that difference I was feeling, I wondered? It felt slightly “chunky” for a lack of a better description. Something was different in how the slide felt when I ran it but I couldn’t put my finger on it. I looked at Alex, raising my right eyebrow, like Mr. Spock used to do. Saying both “What?” and “Hmmmm” at the same time.

Alex smiled broadly. “You just passed the test,” he said. “I made you look at all those others to see what you said, how you handled them and what interested you. But by your raised eyebrow, I can tell you sensed something is very different with this gun, right?”

Um … uh … right, I nodded. I guess I didn’t have my poker face on.