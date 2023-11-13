Guncrafter Industries the .50 GI
Is Alive And Well! And That’s Not All …
This is a bit of a strange thing for us to do. This short piece concerning Guncrafter Industries isn’t really any sort of “gun review” but rather a reminder of what they do — and a look at something great they have developed.
Known for their “one at a time” custom guns, even though they have model names (Frag, Model 1, etc.) each is a complete custom gun built to the customer’s specs and ideas, at least within reason. But I’m going to say right off, while Guncrafter’s builders don’t have to step aside to any other shop’s build quality, this is more about what’s going to happen than what’s happening now. Even though what’s happening now is noteworthy and even remarkable.
In the July/Aug 2004 of Handgunner, we covered the then-brand-new .50 GI (as in Guncrafter Industries). Thumping a 185- to 300-gr. bullet out at between 875 fps (the 300 gr.) to 1,200 (the 185), the gun/caliber combo has since developed a cult-like following. Guncrafter figured out how to shoe-horn this big-bore-bowling ball into a standard sized 1911 package which made it immediately familiar to anyone who loves the 1911. Today, Guncrafter offers a few models of the .50 GI, loaded ammo, brass, bullets and the ability to customize one of these marvelous beasts to meet your needs.
The Surprise
d owner of Guncrafter, happens to work and live relatively near me in the Midwest. He phoned not long ago and asked me if he could stop by and show me something really new in the world of the 1911. I hesitated, as I’ve been subjected to “revolutionary” new ideas and had my time wasted to the tune of hours, only to find out the revolutionary new idea had to do with a new grip material, or a new front sight color. I balked.
“No, really, I’m telling you,” explained Alex, “nobody has done this, ever, and it can and will change the future of the 1911 design.” I still balked, but I also know Alex’s company does absolutely first-class work.
Alex showed and I sat through as he pulled out gun after gun. All of them were classically, beautifully built 1911s of various configurations showing extreme attention to fit, finish, detailing and a host of innovative treatments thrown in for good measure. In short, I was impressed yet again by Guncrafter’s fine work. But where was the revolutionary new idea?
At that point Alex may have seen me starting to shift in my seat and squirm a bit, so he handed me another 1911. Like the others it was beautifully made, with a very workmanlike finish and look, a serious gun for serious work. I ran the slide and my spidey-sense went to alert. What was that difference I was feeling, I wondered? It felt slightly “chunky” for a lack of a better description. Something was different in how the slide felt when I ran it but I couldn’t put my finger on it. I looked at Alex, raising my right eyebrow, like Mr. Spock used to do. Saying both “What?” and “Hmmmm” at the same time.
Alex smiled broadly. “You just passed the test,” he said. “I made you look at all those others to see what you said, how you handled them and what interested you. But by your raised eyebrow, I can tell you sensed something is very different with this gun, right?”
Um … uh … right, I nodded. I guess I didn’t have my poker face on.
The Reveal
The pistol I was holding was the new HOSS from Alex and Guncrafter. I think this is arguably the first substantial improvement made to the 1911 since, well, the 1911!
Alex explained, “First of all, the 1911 pistol in its standard configuration is a tough firearm. That said, even the 1911 pistol can be improved upon. The result was the HOSS, a beefier and tougher 1911 with seven parts of the basic 1911 design made stronger. Those are the extractor, slide stop, plunger tube, ejector, barrel link, barrel bushing and barrel.
“Any chain is only as strong as its weakest link. In the case of the HOSS, we’ve upgraded the potential weakest links and they are all much stronger,” said Alex.
This remarkable 1911 will be very, very hard to return to Alex’s shop.