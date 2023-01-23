Freedom Arms' Biggest Big Bore

In the towering line of 1/2″ big bores, Freedom Arms has their very own proprietary cartridge — the .500 Wyoming Express, chambered in a five-shot Model 83. Although they did not know it at the time, readers got their first glimpse of the .500 WE labeled as a soon to arrive “mystery cartridge” in the 2005 Gun Digest. That picture was taken in February 2004, which gives some indication of the fact the .500 WE did not happen overnight. It actually took several years to bring this largest Freedom Arms cartridge and sixgun combination to fruition.

Let’s back up somewhat here and review the brief history of sixguns that brought us to this point. In the 1950s, prior to the advent of the .44 Magnum, a young gunsmith from Utah began experimenting with heavily loaded sixgun cartridges. The only two big-bore sixgun cartridges at the time were the .44 Special and the .45 Colt. The .44 Special brass was still being made in the old balloon-head style, while solid-head .45 Colt brass had just arrived. Because of this, Dick Casull began experimenting with heavily loaded .45 Colt Single Actions. It did not take long for him to reach the peak of performance the Colt SAA was capable of well below the performance he was looking for.

The next step was making special oversize five-shot cylinders for both Colt Single Actions and Bisley Models. It was still not enough — cylinders blew and top straps let go. The only way Casull could harness the power of his “.454 Magnum” was to build his own guns and that is exactly what he did. Those first guns were specially heattreated, five-shot, oversize-framed single actions. He finally had a sixgun capable of holding the desired power.

All this time he had been using .45 Colt brass, which to this day some still say, is inherently weak. It wasn’t then and it isn’t now. When Casull’s first factory produced .454s arrived in the late 1970s, .45 Colt brass was lengthened to prevent any .454 loads chambering in standard .45 Colt cylinders. If anyone had placed the heavier .45 loads in an older .45 Colt sixgun, especially a

black-powder Colt Single Action, the results would have been disastrous.

The first factory-produced .454s — and very few of them at that — came from North American Arms along with brass headstamped NAA. In the early 1980s, Dick Casull and Wayne Baker came together with the result being Freedom Arms producing Casull’s .454 in what is now known as the Model 83. In those early days it was simply the .454 Casull. The first factory-produced Freedom Arms .454 left the Star Valley, Wyoming, factory in 1983. When I discovered Freedom Arms in late 1985, they were building a whole lot more guns than they could sell. One of the reasons is the fear factor. Most gunwriters did not want to shoot the .454. At the time I was just getting started as a freelancer and I called Wayne Baker and was pleasantly surprised to find he would trust me with a test gun.