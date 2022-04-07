Higher Pistol Velocity

The two Hornady loads were chronographed giving expected results. The 110-grain averaged 2,215 fps and 208-grain delivered 1,010 fps from the 10″ barrel. Accuracy from a “bench” position with the DD M4 300 measured 1.5″ at 25 yards. Accuracy from non-supported shooting positions opened up as could be expected. A pleasant surprise was that hits were the norm out to 45-plus yards from offhand positions.

Several magazines’ worth of ammunition was spent engaging plate racks and man-sized steel targets with the DD M4 300. Drills quickly moved past stand-and-deliver drills to more dynamic drills involving movement, magazine reloads, and firing from behind cover.

The .300 BLK recoil impulse is similar to a 5.56. In an effort to determine utility of the Daniel Defense .300 BLK AR pistol a plate rack featuring multiple 6″ round targets was engaged at 15 and 25 yards combined with a TacStrike 1/4 scale steel target at 50 yards. This was an effort to establish typical field accuracy with the DD M4 300 compared to prior experiences and expectations with a more traditional handgun form.

My shooting buddies were for lack of a better word, skeptical. These doubts were based on the lack of a stock on a weapon originally designed to operate with one. These initial doubts were overcome, with the DD M4 300/Meopta MeoSights combo’s performance. The boys had a blast knocking down plates as fast as they could find the dot.

Many will argue there is no defensive/tactical value in such a non-traditional pistol as the Daniel Defense DD M4 300 — just use a full size rifle or typical handgun. However, some will be lured to the AR pistol for the intriguing possibility of maintaining handgun status with a semblance of AR performance.

The fact that the DD M4 300 AR pistol is classified legally as a handgun offers users who have a concealed carry license a certain amount of flexibility compared to a true rifle or NFA-classified weapon. We are talking about carry options based on handgun label. Here is where the AR pistol’s true asset becomes evident.

If you are considering the DD M4 300 pistol for a serious defense or tactical role, it would be best to view the AR pistol as a Personal Defense Weapon (PDW) versus a rifle. The Daniel Defense DD M4 is more potent and offers you a longer effective range than a traditional pistol if you’re trained to use it effectively and appreciate its nuances.