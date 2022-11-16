Cimarron Pistoleer For Modern Shooters

I got to test the Cimarron Pistoleer, a 4 3/4″ barrel, .45 LC, Old West-style revolver design with a modern upgrade. It turned out to be one of the most entertaining range guns I have fired in years.

The two-tone Cimarron Pistoleer has a nickel-plated backstrap and walnut grips with the Cimarron coin logo and is built by Uberti for Cimarron Firearms. Uberti and Cimarron have a long-standing relationship, and any Cimarron firearm in their catalog has the “one-gun-at-a-time” quality we all appreciate in a firearm.

Although this is supposed to be a base model single-action shooter with the styling of Old West revolvers like the Peacemaker, it has the workmanship and finish of an expensive working gun ready for Cowboy Action Shooting.

The Pistoleer is a six-shooter and feels and shoots like guns of the era except it uses Uberti’s Automatic Safety Hammer. The Automatic Safety Hammer uses a floating firing pin, which was designed to allow a dropped hammer to sit over a loaded chamber.

Traditionally, all six-shot fighting guns of the Old West were actually five-shooters, unless the user knew they were actually walking into a gunfight. Because of the risk of the gun going off accidentally, most people carried these guns with the hammer resting on an empty chamber. Legend has it some shooters carried their “buryin’ money” in that empty chamber.

Some manufacturers use transfer-bar safeties, which don’t allow the firing pin to reach the primer unless the trigger is actuated. Uberti developed the Fully Automatic Safety Hammer that allows the hammer to rest on a loaded chamber. Essentially, it is a drop safety, whereupon a dropped gun, or one where the hammer is struck without the pull of the trigger, is unlikely to fire.

The most important feature of this safety system is the fact the gun looks and feels authentic. The second most important feature is the crispness of the trigger is unaffected by the safety mechanism. In fact, the trigger on the Pistoleer is very close to the quality one experiences after their trip to the gunsmith.