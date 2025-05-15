Century WASR-10 AK-47
To Get More Authentic, You'd Have To Join The Romanian Army!
Not all AKs are created equal, something I learned the hard way taking Gunsite Academy weeklong AK Armorer/Operator Course with a borrowed rifle. Having left the class with a new appreciation for the platform — and a suite of skills I didn’t want to lose — I decided it was time to get my first AK.
As a bit of a traditionalist, I wanted a faithful, basic rifle in the original 7.62x39mm (M43) chambering but wasn’t comfortable choosing one with my limited knowledge. Lean not on your own understanding: AK guru Jim Fuller of Fuller Phoenix (and founder of Rifle Dynamics) taught the armorer portion of the class, so I asked his advice. This is exactly what you do when you have access to someone with his level of expertise. A few emails later and in the due time a Century Arms WASR-10 arrived at the FFL.
Real Deal
The closest to the original Russian spec, the WASR is a classic AK though “AKM” — “m” for Modernizirovanniyi, the updated version introduced in 1959 — is the more correct term. The receiver is stamped steel with a businesslike black finish that looks more sandblasted than bead-blasted. The forend and buttstock are light-colored wood, think “that Swedish furniture store,” not “English pub.” The controls are dead simple, down to the stamped steel safety which, true to form, lacks any way to lock the bolt to the rear. For those of us who came of age with the AR, the angled flash hider looks a bit like one of Roy Huntington’s wood gouges but it’s shockingly effective. Indeed, the Century AK next to me at the Gunsite night shoot had by far the lowest flash signature on the line.
If the lines of the muzzle look just a bit cleaner than expected, it may be the absence of a cleaning rod, which is omitted as a cost-cutting measure. The alert eye will also miss a trapdoor for a cleaning kit in the stamped steel buttplate as neither are present. Things like these keep the retail price of the WASR hovering around a grand or below.
Unlike many modern sporting rifles assembled in the U.S. from parts kits, the WASR is manufactured overseas in the Cugir arms factory, making it one of few AKs on the market built in a military arsenal. Located in the part of Romania known as the “Iron Gates of Transylvania” (I swear I didn’t just make that up), the Cugir factory dates back to the late 1700s. Like many arms manufacturers in that corner of the world, it has operated under many flags including the Kingdom of Hungary, British Vickers, Czech BRNO and occupying Nazi forces. It has manufactured select-fire AK variants for military use in addition to the semiauto-only WASR rifles intended for export.
Guns from the original factories are desirable partially because of the coolness factor and partially because they often know things others don’t. A favorite example is when the U.S. military adopted the 1911 and the plans were sent from Colt to Springfield Armory, who was unable to successfully manufacture the new gun. Turns out there were things Colt engineers knew that just weren’t on the blueprints and Colt had to step in to fill those gaps.
Similarly, while it’s possible to reverse-engineer a gun, some things are harder to figure out than others. Part dimensions are easy. Tolerance ranges are harder. So is what steel is used, can be used or must be used, as is part hardness and hardening technique. Miscalculations on all of these can lead to rapid wear or catastrophic failure, which explains why clones don’t always perform or last as well the originals.
Magazine Machinations
At the time of its introduction shortly after the Wassenaar Arrangement from which the WASR (pronounced “wah-ser”) gets its name, the 1994 Assault Weapons Ban was in effect and magazine capacity was limited to 10 rounds. Christened the WASR-10, the receiver was made with a narrow magazine slot to only take a single column 10-round magazine. This manufacturing practice continues today, with the magwells being opened up by Century to accept a standard 30-round mag prior to sale in the U.S.
One other change — the WASR uses a pair of welded-in brackets inside the magazine well to locate the mag, unlike the divots on either side found on most stamped steel AKs. Machined AK receivers have a similar-appearing trough on either side. The Romanian barrel is 16.25″ hammer-forged and chrome-lined with an optic mount securely riveted to the left side of the receiver.
In addition to the 30-round black US Palm mag that came with the rifle, I also used a handful of translucent US Palm magazines, a couple from FAB Defense and a Magpul PMAG 30. Magpul offers its AK mag in two variants: the MOE with a polymer locking shelf and the Gen M3 they supplied for this article with a steel insert in the shelf to ensure long life. For most uses, the MOE will be fine but I’ll happily pay for the extra insurance of the steel locking shelf. That said, the FAB and US Palms went through a week of hard use at Gunsite with me, and their plastic shelves never failed. Mag insertion on the WASR was a little sticky at first, likely due to burrs from the magwell machining referenced earlier but quickly ended with use.
What I did not use was imported steel magazines. Although I’m sure they’ll work fine, the imported WASR is bound by the parts-count rules of Federal Law 922(r). This regulation states only a certain number of a specified list of parts can be imported (no more than 10 on the AK) while the rest must be U.S.-made. The magazine counts for three: body, follower and floorplate. While it didn’t specify what the exact count is, the WASR came with a label warning that using an imported magazine will push the gun beyond the maximum allowable part number.
The solution, of course, is to swap out some of the other imported parts with U.S.-made to keep the count low so you can use whatever mags you want. This rifle is destined to receive Magpul furniture and other modifications so it’ll get its steel mags in time.
Trigger Time
Although the AK is not known for its trigger, the WASR is usually advertised with the upgraded RAK-1 trigger group. I have no prior familiarity with the RAK-1 but the trigger assembly in the test gun is quite different than online photos of the RAK-1. Among other things, it has only a single hook to hold the hammer back. Mercifully, though, it contains a sleeve for the trigger pin to keep the disconnector in place during assembly.
The trigger pull averaged 5 lbs., 14 oz. on my Lyman digital scale with the roll and slight roughness you would expect of a military trigger. A little light stoning would clean it up but we’ll leave modifications for another article.
I experienced zero malfunctions in firing 350 rounds of Federal ball ammo through the WASR. A year ago, my first thought — likely the same as yours — would be “of course, it’s an AK,” but again, not all AKs are created equal. During the Gunsite course I saw a broad range of surprising failures with AKs and my initial experience of putting 1,200 rounds through a different model was not encouraging.
From the first separated case to the final misfire during the class shootoff — on the last target of the tiebreaker for first place, no less — my enthusiasm for the AK’s legendary reliability was somewhat dampened. It was nice to see the WASR live up to the reputation.
Sights are a classic weakness of the AK and while the post-and-notch ones of the WASR are no worse than any other, they were still hard for me to manage. I’m too used to optics and the aperture sights on AR and HK-pattern firearms.
Part of what makes the AK easy to clean is that the whole top of the gun comes off in a couple of chunks. Unfortunately, these are the chunks to which it would be most easy to mount an optic. Although the WASR comes equipped with an optic side mount, for this article I chose the simpler FAB Defense railed top cover and Aimpoint Duty RDS I had previously used at Gunsite. While not a perfect solution, the cover has a click-adjustable mounting surface at the rear that lets you tighten it down in place to remove as much play as possible.
Accuracy was as expected. As per Jim Fuller, 3″ at 100 yards is the standard for AK accuracy. I was able to shoot a couple groups of this size or perhaps a bit tighter resting the forend on a Ransom RifleMaster front rest.
The WASR-10 is everything an AK should be and its only limits are those such as ergonomics inherent in the design itself. And we’ll sort those out next time we talk!
Special thanks to Lt. Col. Freddie Blish, USMC (ret), Jim Fuller and Robert Jordan.