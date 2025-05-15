Century WASR-10 AK-47

Real Deal

The closest to the original Russian spec, the WASR is a classic AK though “AKM” — “m” for Modernizirovanniyi, the updated version introduced in 1959 — is the more correct term. The receiver is stamped steel with a businesslike black finish that looks more sandblasted than bead-blasted. The forend and buttstock are light-colored wood, think “that Swedish furniture store,” not “English pub.” The controls are dead simple, down to the stamped steel safety which, true to form, lacks any way to lock the bolt to the rear. For those of us who came of age with the AR, the angled flash hider looks a bit like one of Roy Huntington’s wood gouges but it’s shockingly effective. Indeed, the Century AK next to me at the Gunsite night shoot had by far the lowest flash signature on the line.

If the lines of the muzzle look just a bit cleaner than expected, it may be the absence of a cleaning rod, which is omitted as a cost-cutting measure. The alert eye will also miss a trapdoor for a cleaning kit in the stamped steel buttplate as neither are present. Things like these keep the retail price of the WASR hovering around a grand or below.

Unlike many modern sporting rifles assembled in the U.S. from parts kits, the WASR is manufactured overseas in the Cugir arms factory, making it one of few AKs on the market built in a military arsenal. Located in the part of Romania known as the “Iron Gates of Transylvania” (I swear I didn’t just make that up), the Cugir factory dates back to the late 1700s. Like many arms manufacturers in that corner of the world, it has operated under many flags including the Kingdom of Hungary, British Vickers, Czech BRNO and occupying Nazi forces. It has manufactured select-fire AK variants for military use in addition to the semiauto-only WASR rifles intended for export.

Guns from the original factories are desirable partially because of the coolness factor and partially because they often know things others don’t. A favorite example is when the U.S. military adopted the 1911 and the plans were sent from Colt to Springfield Armory, who was unable to successfully manufacture the new gun. Turns out there were things Colt engineers knew that just weren’t on the blueprints and Colt had to step in to fill those gaps.

Similarly, while it’s possible to reverse-engineer a gun, some things are harder to figure out than others. Part dimensions are easy. Tolerance ranges are harder. So is what steel is used, can be used or must be used, as is part hardness and hardening technique. Miscalculations on all of these can lead to rapid wear or catastrophic failure, which explains why clones don’t always perform or last as well the originals.